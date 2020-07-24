Just days after US rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.
West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump said West’s declaration was “very interesting,” but that it may be too late for him to register in some states.
The US presidential election on Nov. 3 is more than three months away, and West has already missed the deadline to get his name on the ballot in some states. His family is concerned that he was suffering a “bipolar episode” given his presidential aspirations.
Photo: Bloomberg 照片︰彭博
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
肯伊威斯特在美國獨立紀念日宣布參選總統。然而才經過短短幾天，這位饒舌歌手的競選專家史蒂夫克拉瑪透露，威斯特可能退出選舉。克拉瑪在電話中向《紐約雜誌》證實︰「他出局啦！」威斯特僅取得被列在奧克拉荷馬州總統選票上的資格。
威斯特曾是美國總統唐納川普的死忠支持者，他在推特公開宣布今年將挑戰川普總統大位。這位億萬富翁在接受訪問時說︰「我要把（川普的）紅色競選帽脫掉」，誓言將美國打造成超級英雄電影《黑豹》中的國家「瓦干達」。而川普則回應，威斯特的宣言「很有趣」，但提到他在某些州可能會來不及註冊。
將在十一月三日登場的美國總統大選，距今只剩三個多月了，威斯特已錯過好幾州的登記截止期限。他的家人則表示擔憂，認為對總統大位的渴望讓他飽受躁鬱症之苦。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. rapper n. 饒舌歌手 (rao2 she2 ge1 shou3)
2. ballot n. 選票 (xuan3 piao4)
3. billionaire n. 億萬富翁 (yi4 wan4 fu4 weng1)
4. deadline n. 截止期限 (jie2 zhi3 qi2 xian4)
5. aspiration n. 渴望 (ke3 wang4)
With the arrival of summer comes heat and humidity, and snakes start to emerge. You should, of course, be careful when outdoors, but sometimes you even have to keep an eye out for uninvited guests appearing in your own home. On Wednesday last week, a man shared a story online of how he had woken one morning to discover a poisonous snake, a cobra, in his house. He had jumped up, woken his family sleeping in the house and called the fire department to come and catch the snake and bring the drama to a close. The incident left him
As the summer vacation of elementary and high school students began last week, Taiwan’s leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced the opening of the world’s first Hello Kitty-themed store in downtown Taipei. Located in the city’s Ximending area, a popular spot among young people and foreign tourists, the pink store offers a variety of items from the cat’s creator Sanrio. Due to high competition among the convenience store chains, 7-Eleven started to open themed stores last year in order to boost business. The 70 ping (231m2) Hello Kitty-themed store is the chain’s 10th and largest themed store. After the original stores
A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque. President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths.
Last week, vintage machinery at Yichang Rice Mill purred back to life following the completion of a restoration project to return the historic mill in Tainan’s Houbi District to its former glory. Located in the district’s Jingliao Village, the mill’s machinery, constructed from Taiwanese cypress, reaches two stories high and dates back 90 years. Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau reached an agreement with trustees from the Liang family to open the mill to the public free of charge every Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the mill will be able to learn all about rice and grain production and other aspects