Rapper Kanye West may drop out of US presidential race 饒舌歌手肯伊威斯特 總統夢不樂觀

Just days after US rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump said West’s declaration was “very interesting,” but that it may be too late for him to register in some states.

The US presidential election on Nov. 3 is more than three months away, and West has already missed the deadline to get his name on the ballot in some states. His family is concerned that he was suffering a “bipolar episode” given his presidential aspirations.

Rapper Kanye West, left, hugs US President Donald Trump at the White House on Oct. 11, 2018. 饒舌歌手肯伊威斯特（左〉擁抱美國總統唐納川普，二○一八年十月十一日攝於白宮。 Photo: Bloomberg 照片︰彭博

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

肯伊威斯特在美國獨立紀念日宣布參選總統。然而才經過短短幾天，這位饒舌歌手的競選專家史蒂夫克拉瑪透露，威斯特可能退出選舉。克拉瑪在電話中向《紐約雜誌》證實︰「他出局啦！」威斯特僅取得被列在奧克拉荷馬州總統選票上的資格。

威斯特曾是美國總統唐納川普的死忠支持者，他在推特公開宣布今年將挑戰川普總統大位。這位億萬富翁在接受訪問時說︰「我要把（川普的）紅色競選帽脫掉」，誓言將美國打造成超級英雄電影《黑豹》中的國家「瓦干達」。而川普則回應，威斯特的宣言「很有趣」，但提到他在某些州可能會來不及註冊。

將在十一月三日登場的美國總統大選，距今只剩三個多月了，威斯特已錯過好幾州的登記截止期限。他的家人則表示擔憂，認為對總統大位的渴望讓他飽受躁鬱症之苦。

（台北時報張聖恩〉