Pelosi could arrive today: analyst

ARRANGEMENTS MADE: Sources told the ‘Liberty Times’ that Nancy Pelosi could visit the legislature tomorrow and she might also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen

By Su Yung-yao, Lu Yin-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff Reporters, with staff writer and CNA and AP, KUALA LUMPUR





If US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes to Taiwan, she would likely arrive this evening or tomorrow morning after visiting Malaysia, a US analyst said yesterday.

According to the China Press, a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper, she is to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today for her second stop.

Although the Malaysian government has not announced an official itinerary, the paper cited a person familiar with the plans as saying she would only stay for a few hours.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, right, shakes hands with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore yesterday. Photo: AFP / Singaporean Ministry of Communications and Information

Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s office yesterday said he would meet with Pelosi on Thursday morning before holding a news conference and eating lunch together.

Based on Pelosi’s itinerary thus far, Josh Rogin, a political analyst for the Washington Post and CNN, on Twitter yesterday predicted that “the Taiwan stop would likely be after her Malaysia stop, meaning Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”

Sources yesterday told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) yesterday that the time of Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan would be close to what others have speculated.

The front page of the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reporting about US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured on the self of a store in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Arrangements are being made, including a public appearance with a visit to the Legislative Yuan tomorrow, they said, adding she would also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

However, given the sensitivity involved, plans would change according to situations, they added.

Meanwhile, local media quoted other sources as saying that Pelosi could possibly stay at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Xinyi District (信義) or the Marriott Taipei in Zhongshan District (中山).

Asked about the potential visit, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) did not confirm or deny the possibility, but said Taiwan welcomed all foreign guests and promised to make the best arrangements with respect to their itineraries.

Pelosi arrived in Singapore early yesterday for the first stop on her Asia tour.

Pelosi met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), President Halimah Yacob and other Cabinet members, the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Lee welcomed a US commitment to strong engagement with the region and the two sides discussed ways to deepen US economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the ministry said in a statement.

Lee and Pelosi also discussed the war in Ukraine, tensions surrounding Taiwan and China, and climate change, it said.

Lee “highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” it added, in an apparent allusion to reports that Pelosi could visit Taiwan.

In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) reiterated earlier warnings, saying “there will be serious consequences if she insists on making the visit.”

He did not spell out any specific consequences.

“We are fully prepared for any eventuality,” he said. “The People’s Liberation Army will never sit by idly. China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Washington has tried to assure Beijing there is no reason to “come to blows” and that if such a visit occurred, it would signal no change in US policy.