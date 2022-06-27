Isolating China will not help Uighurs, HK: Dutch leader

CLOSE RELATIONS: The Netherlands was the EU’s biggest importer of Chinese goods and ASML Holding plays a crucial role in bilateral trade ties

Bloomberg





Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he opposes reconsidering trade relations with China over its policies toward Hong Kong and its Uighur minority.

Rutte, whose country is among the EU countries most closely intertwined with Chinese production chains, said the EU should address those topics, but should not isolate countries that do not live up to European standards.

His comments in an interview feed into Europe’s reassessment of individual and collective relations with China triggered most immediately by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A security guard watches from a tower at a detention facility in Yarkent County in China’s Xinjiang region on March 21 last year. Photo: AP

Cutting ties with China would not “help anyone in Hong Kong or the Uighurs,” Rutte said in Brussels after an EU summit.

“This is one of the reasons I believe the EU should be more of a geopolitical powerhouse, that we have to develop our own policies toward China, in close connection with the US,” he said.

The Netherlands was the biggest importer of goods from China last year, according to EU data. China is the country’s third-biggest trade partner after neighbors Germany and Belgium.

Dutch-based chip machine builder ASML Holding NV plays a sensitive role in trade relations due to China’s reliance on ASML technology to build up its chipmaking industry. The company has not been granted an export license to ship its most advanced machines to China.

A trade dispute with China would have high costs for the Netherlands, a government economic analysis agency, the Central Planning Bureau, said last week.

Recent EU-Chinese contacts have reflected tensions in the relationship. After a summit in April, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the talks were “a dialogue of the deaf,” with China refusing to discuss the war in Ukraine, human rights or other issues between the two sides.

China has been accused of running a state-sponsored forced-labor program in Xinjiang under the guise of poverty alleviation efforts, sending as many as 1 million Uighurs to so-called re-education camps.

China has repeatedly denied mistreatment of Uighurs and says crackdowns in Hong Kong are to prevent insurrection.

Rutte said that he always addresses the issues with China, including the last time he spoke to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強).

Even so, he said: “You cannot close off relationships with countries which are not living up to our standards.”