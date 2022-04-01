Two hundred US lawmakers in a letter on Wednesday called for Taiwan’s participation in the planned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), touting the nation’s economic importance and the signal of support it would send to counter Chinese intimidation.
The letter, drafted by the four cochairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and addressed to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪), said that Taiwan should be “at the front of the line” to join the framework.
US President Joe Biden in October last year proposed the IPEF to boost economic cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The move is considered to be Washington’s latest effort at countering growing Chinese influence in the region in the wake of its withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017.
Calling the reasons for including Taiwan “compelling,” the letter outlined the nation’s strengths as a major Indo-Pacific economy.
It not only served as the eighth-largest trading partner to the US last year with US$114 billion in total volume, but has also aided in diversifying the US supply chain away from overdependence on the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the letter said.
It also highlighted economic engagement with Taiwan through the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — which covers topics similar to those considered for the IPEF — and the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which also includes Japan and Australia as full partners.
Other regional economies should also welcome Taiwan’s participation, considering its active membership in APEC since 1991, and facilitation of trade and investment liberalization, it said.
Taiwan’s expertise in inviting thousands of participants to the GCTF “would also enhance the likelihood of a successful outcome of the IPEF deliberations,” it added.
“For these reasons alone, we believe that Taiwan should be at the front of the line to be invited to participate in the IPEF,” it said. “Taiwan’s inclusion would also send a clear signal that the United States stands with its allies and partners, and will not be bullied by the PRC.”
“Mindful of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, it is critically important for the United States to unequivocally support Taiwan as it confronts an increasingly bellicose PRC,” it said. “Taiwan’s admission to the IPEF would be an essential step in demonstrating America’s resolve to protect, defend and strengthen that key partnership.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the bipartisan group of lawmakers for their support.
Taiwan participates in regional economic affairs, and is committed to deepening economic ties with the US and other like-minded partners, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan
TAIWAN ‘F’ GRADES: Acer, Asus and MSI were listed among 42 companies ‘digging in’ their operations in Russia, Yale Management School research showed Forty-two companies — including three Taiwanese firms — are still operating in Russia, despite the majority of international companies having left the country in protest over its invasion of Ukraine, US research showed yesterday. On Feb. 28 — four days after the invasion began — Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, and other Yale researchers published on a Web site a list of companies that had left Russia or were continuing to operate in the country. The team divided the list into five categories: “withdrawal,” “suspension,” “scaling back,” “buying time” and “digging in”
WORKERS’ DORMITORIES: Most of the local cases were linked to a cluster infection in Hsinchu County, while a cluster in Keelung rose by 19 new cases to reach 27 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 83 local COVID-19 cases, including 52 linked to a construction site in Taoyuan and its workers’ dormitories in Hsinchu County. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday’s domestic caseload is Taiwan’s highest since June 27 last year, when 88 local cases were reported. Yesterday’s local cases include a family of four in Taitung County. The initial case in the family cluster is a woman who tested positive after seeking treatment for a fever, vomiting and a sore throat, Chen said. Four other local cases are linked to a
INCREASED COOPERATION: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that once reciprocal offices have been established, bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields would increase An application from Lithuania to open a representative office in Taiwan has been received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ministry expressed its sincere welcome to Lithuania for opening an office in Taiwan and would assist as necessary, it said. Confirmation of the application came after Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said that her country was well prepared to open such an office. “We are fully ready to open a Lithuanian trade office,” Armonaite told the Central News Agency. “And I just sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, so that we could
‘BUTCHER’: The White House scrambled to temper Joe Biden’s comments, while the French president warned against a verbal escalation and urged a diplomatic solution US President Joe Biden on Saturday castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin over the month-old war in Ukraine, bluntly calling him “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.” In an impassioned speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, delivered after meeting top Ukrainian ministers in Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict, Biden plainly warned Russia: “Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory.” Although the White House moved quickly to temper Biden’s unprecedented comments on Putin — saying the US leader is not seeking “regime change” in Russia and was referring to Putin’s