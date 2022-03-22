China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday.
US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificial islands in contested waters into military bases.
The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he said.
Photo: AP
“I think over the past 20 years we’ve witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by the PRC,” Aquilino told The Associated Press (AP) in an interview.
“They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region,” Aquilino said.
There were no immediate comments from Chinese officials.
Beijing maintains its military profile is purely defensive, arranged to protect what it says are its sovereign rights.
Aquilino spoke with the AP onboard a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft that flew near Chinese-held outposts in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), one of the most hotly contested regions in the world.
During the patrol, the P-8A Poseidon plane was repeatedly warned by Chinese callers that it had illegally entered what they said was China’s territory and ordered the plane to move away.
However, the US Navy plane dismissed the multiple warnings and pressed on defiantly with its reconnaissance in brief but tense moments witnessed by two AP journalists invited onboard.
“I am a sovereign, immune United States naval aircraft conducting lawful military activities beyond the national airspace of any coastal state,” the US pilot radioed back to the Chinese.
Aquilino said the construction of missile arsenals, aircraft hangars, radar systems and other military facilities on Mischief Reef (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁), Subi Reef (Jhubi Reef, 渚碧礁) and Fiery Cross Reef (Yongshu Reef, 永暑島) appeared to have been completed, but it remains to be seen whether China will pursue the construction of military infrastructure in other areas.
“The function of those islands is to expand the offensive capability of the PRC beyond their continental shores,” he said. “They can fly fighters, bombers plus all those offensive capabilities of missile systems.”
Washington’s main objective in the disputed region is “to prevent war” through deterrence, and promote peace and stability, including by engaging US allies and partners in projects with that objective, Aquilino said.
“Should deterrence fail, my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win,” said Aquilino, who leads the largest US combatant command with 380,000 military and civilian personnel covering 36 nations and territories.
The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a motion urging the Italian government to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait. The motion — introduced by Paolo Formentini, the chamber’s Permanent Commission of Foreign Affairs deputy chairman — passed the lower house largely unopposed, garnering 387 votes in support, 19 votes against and 11 abstentions. Citing the possibility that China could launch a war against Taiwan amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the motion called on Rome to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific
NO TIMETABLE: The CECC’s plan is to gradually reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to seven days, then five days, then three days, before a full reopening The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) might shorten the quarantine period for inbound travelers to seven days after observing the COVID-19 situation for about a month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, speaking at the Taipei Hotel Association’s annual banquet, said that while people in the tourism industry have suggested a “3-5-7” plan — reopening the border to business travelers this month, reopening to foreign tourists in May and allowing Taiwanese to travel abroad in July — the virus situation is uncontrollable, so the dates are difficult to set in advance. However, the minister said there is
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war with Ukraine, and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials said on Monday. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan laid out Washington’s case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting in Rome with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), pointing out that Moscow had feigned interest in diplomacy while preparing for invasion, and also that the Russian military was clearly showing signs of frailty. The US delegation in Rome had not expected the Chinese diplomats to negotiate, seeing them
XI THREAT? Documents said China was considering taking over Taiwan this year, as the Chinese president needs a ‘little victory to get re-elected for a third term’ Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday after documents reportedly showed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had considered invading the nation in the fall. In a post on Facebook dated Thursday last week, exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who founded the France-based human rights group Gulagu Net, referenced the documents, which are purportedly leaked Russian intelligence. “Xi Jinping was at least considering taking over Taiwan in the fall — he needs his own little victory to get re-elected for a third term — there the struggle within the elite is colossal,” Osechkin