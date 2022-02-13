Academia Sinica researchers have developed a series of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that, according to early results, could be highly effective against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Biomedical Translation Research Center researcher Tao Mi-hua (陶秘華) on Friday said that an Omicron-specific vaccine developed by the center produced 37 times as many neutralizing antibodies as other COVID-19 vaccines.
It was one of four vaccines created during the world-leading research project, together with Delta-specific, Omicron-Delta hybrid-specific and half-dose bivalent types.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
While the initial findings showed the Omicron vaccine to be effective in tackling the highly transmissible variant, it was weaker against other strains of the disease.
The Delta-specific and half-dose bivalent types proved most capable of producing neutralizing antibodies for a broad spectrum of mutations.
The early results led the researchers to say that such vaccine types might be the foundation for the next generation of COVID-19 jabs amid increasing concerns over breakthrough infections and immune escape.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The inception of the project, focused on messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines, came after Taiwan detected its first cases of COVID-19 in early 2020, Tao said.
The researchers shifted their focus to include the Omicron variant after the WHO declared it the dominant strain worldwide in November last year, he said.
Within two weeks, the team had developed a framework for the research, and it took them another week to produce a vaccine sample, he said.
All four types were tested on mice that had been fully vaccinated with an existing COVID-19 vaccine within the past year, Tao said.
The findings might be used in other applications, such as tackling viruses like Zika and avian flu, as well as in adaptable vaccines for cancer, allergies and gene therapy, he said.
However, the process of getting such vaccines into mass production is long and arduous, involving lab work, clinical trials and manufacturing, he said.
Work on the four COVID-19 vaccines is at the lab stage, Tao said, adding that after publishing initial results on Jan. 31, he expects to have more complete results by the middle of this month as the team prepares its findings for peer review and publication.
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),
JOINT EFFORT: Oudkirk said Washington would continue looking for ways for Taiwan to join international conversations and hopes local firms will invest more in the US In her first six months as American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk has overseen a productive period in Taiwan-US relations. In a Jan. 26 interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) she discussed the US’ dedication to ensuring that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and addressed heightened security concerns and the expansion of the Global Cooperation Training Framework (GCTF). The economic partnership between Taiwan and the US has taken significant strides recently. Oudkirk said that looking at the trade and economic space, “we are already in a really good place.” “In 2020, Taiwan was [the US’] ninth-largest trading partner
DETERRENT CAPABILITIES: The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the five-year US$100 million defense deal would ‘ensure readiness for air operations’ The Ministry of National Defense yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to US$100 million in equipment and services to support Taiwan’s air and missile defense systems. With the arms sale, which would maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile air-defense system, the US is honoring its commitment to ensure that Taiwan has the capability to defend itself, as stated in the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances,” the ministry said in a statement, expressing its “sincere gratitude” for the deal. Washington’s latest defensive arms sale shows its determination to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, it said, pledging