Migrant workers who are caught illegally importing meat products from areas affected by African swine fever or receive such products without notifying the authorities would be fined, have their employment permits revoked and be deported, the Ministry of Labor said in a statement on Friday.
Taiwan has been on alert as international deliveries have been found to contain meat products that tested positive for African swine fever, the ministry said.
A package from Thailand was flagged by a post office in Tainan on Dec. 15 last year after it was found to contain sausages. A lab test on Dec. 17 found that the sausages contained the virus.
Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine via CNA
The initial result was confirmed by a test conducted by the Council of Agriculture on Dec. 22.
With the Lunar New Year holiday approaching, the ministry reminded migrant workers not to illegally import meat products, buy such products from unknown origins online, or ask friends or family members to send them to Taiwan.
People who are found to have illegally imported such products face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$108,342), it said.
Any parcels containing meat products sent by family or friends overseas should be given to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine or a local animal protection office to be destroyed, the ministry said, adding that breaches would result in fines of up to NT$150,000 based on the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).
The government might also revoke an offender’s employment permit, ask them to leave the country and bar them from working in Taiwan, it said.
The ministry also reminded employers to inform their foreign staff about African swine fever prevention laws and regulations.
Employers should also ensure that food waste from migrant workers’ dormitories is not sent to pig farms, the ministry said.
African swine fever is not known to infect humans, but can be fatal to pigs, and an outbreak might devastate the country’s high-value pig farming industry.
The law requires kitchen waste to be steam-heated at no less than 90°C for about an hour to kill the virus.
On Aug. 23, Kaohsiung police seized 40 packages of shredded chicken and 20 packages of beef jerky, weighing 17kg in total, from the dorm room of a Vietnamese migrant worker. The shredded chicken later tested positive for African swine fever.
A week earlier, 71kg of illegally imported meat products from Vietnam were seized in New Taipei City. They were later also found to contain the virus.
Migrant workers who have questions about African swine fever should call the 1955 counseling and protection hotline, the ministry said.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
COUNTERING ‘BULLYING’: ‘Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side,’ Germany said, while the US gave Vilnius its support to help counter Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ The US and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted, while China yesterday countered that Washington was using Vilnius and Taipei “to contain” Beijing. Lithuania last year let the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name “Taiwanese,” instead of “Taipei,” which many countries use to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. “We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people,” US