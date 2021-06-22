The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily count since the nationwide level 3 alert was issued last month.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 75 local infections are 35 males and 40 females, aged from under five to over 80, and they began experiencing symptoms between June 8 and Sunday.
New Taipei City reported 38 cases, followed by Taipei with 22, Taoyuan with five, Miaoli County with three, Keelung and Taichung with two each, and Kaohsiung, Yunlin County and Changhua County with one each, CECC data showed.
Photo: CNA
The CECC also reported 20 deaths, 14 men and six women, who were aged from their 50s to their 90s, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Of the 15 cases reported outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, the infection sources of all the cases had been identified, while contact tracing was being conducted.
While the situation is improving, wearing masks, washing hands and use of sanitizer must continue, Chen said.
The number of deaths remains high, but should fall in the coming days, he said.
Asked if the level 3 alert could be lowered on Monday next week, Chen said the issue is being discussed by various ministries and that the CECC would make an announcement when a decision is reached.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that 11 of the 20 people who died had started having symptoms last month, and that the period between the onset of symptoms and death has extended to an average of 17 days.
Among the confirmed cases reported after April 20, 2,373 people, or 18.4 percent, had suffered severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, Lo said, adding that 1,592 of them were aged 60 or older, or 35.4 percent of the confirmed cases in that age group.
There were 1,893 infected individuals being treated in designated COVID-19 hospital rooms as of noon yesterday, which is about 25 percent lower than the peak of 2,539 people on June 4, he said.
The number of infected patients in designated COVID-19 intensive care units has also dropped by 17 percent from a peak of 435 on June 7 to 383 as of noon yesterday, he added.
As significantly fewer COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized in the past week, the CECC has been moving some older infected people or those with underlying health conditions, who were in isolation in centralized quarantine facilities and enhanced quarantine hotels, to hospitals for better health monitoring, Lo said.
There are only about 1,270 people being isolated in centralized quarantine facilities and enhanced quarantine hotels, fewer than the number of patients hospitalized, he said.
Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), who on June 4 was assigned by the CECC to head a command center in Miaoli County after cluster infections were reported among workers at several electronics companies, said that the situation at the companies has been brought under control.
A total of 471 confirmed cases — 71 Taiwanese and 400 foreigners — had been found at eight factories and 26,250 tests had been performed on employees in the past 18 days, Wang said.
In related news, after a cluster of 45 infections associated with Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co had been reported since May 14, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that the city government would administer COVID-19 vaccines to about 4,000 people associated with the company over the next three days.
However, vaccination is a preventive measure, not a treatment, and it would take at least two weeks for people to build resistance against the virus, Ko said, adding that contact tracing, testing and placing high-risk people in isolation would still be necessary to bring the outbreak under control.
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’: The US is donating the shots without any political or economic conditions, and with the singular aim of saving lives, a senior US official said The US was yesterday to ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as US President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world. The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine would leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan’s national carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), early
HELPING HAND: Vaccine eligibility can likely be widened to cover pregnant women now that the nation has more vaccine doses than it planned for, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan yesterday received a shipment of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, obtaining its largest single batch of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year. A cargo plane of Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) carrying the Moderna Inc vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4:30pm, after leaving Memphis, Tennessee, early on Saturday, US time. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were at the airport to welcome the plane. The vaccines were transported to a cold chain logistics center, where they would be inspected