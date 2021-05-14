There were rolling blackouts across Taiwan yesterday due to a grid malfunction at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安), while Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it was working “as hard as possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
At 2:37pm, a malfunction at an ultra-high-voltage substation in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) triggered four generators at the Singda plant to go offline, cutting power output by 2.2 million kilowatts and prompting Taipower to initiate rolling blackouts nationwide as it worked on the problem.
Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told a news conference in Taipei that the blackouts were not due to power usage exceeding supply, but a grid problem.
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times
“Rumors that we ran out of power or something went wrong with the Singda plant are false” Chang said. “This is a grid malfunction.”
A bus, or connection feeder, had failed at the Lujhu substation, which caused the voltage to drop precipitously, Chang said.
As emergency controls kicked in, two coal-fired generators and two liquified natural gas generators were shut down at the Singda plant, he said.
Photo: CNA
The exact cause of the bus failure remains unknown, Chang said.
The rolling blackouts were implemented at 50-minute intervals, affecting 4 million customers in total, with the goal of having power fully restored sometime yesterday evening, Taipower said.
Later, it said that electricity was restored ahead of schedule at 8pm and no more blackouts were expected.
Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times
The first round of outages reduced total output by 3 million kilowatts between 3pm and 3:50pm.
The second round cut output by 3 million kilowatts between 3:50pm and 4:40pm, it said.
The third round reduced output by 3.5 million kilowatts between 4:40pm and 5:30pm; the fourth round was from 5:30pm to 6:20pm; the fifth round was from 6:20pm to 7:10pm, and the sixth was from 7:10pm to 8pm, Taipower said.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) apologized to the nation later yesterday and said that power would be fully restored by 9:40pm.
Idle power generators, including nuclear facilities, were brought online in an attempt to fill the gap left by the Singda outages, Chang said.
“We are working to make sure this is resolved overnight,” he said. “Once we fix the grid, we can bring the Singda generators back online.”
The last major power outage in Taiwan, on Aug. 15, 2017, was caused by a natural gas supply disruption at the Datan Power Plant (大潭電廠) in Taoyuan.
It shut down, eliminating 4.7 million kilowatts of power supply.
Half of Taiwan lost power on a rotational basis for at least three hours, affecting many science parks.
None of science parks in Taiwan reported power interruptions this time, Chang said.
Some of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) facilities reported brief power dips, but the power supply is currently normal, the company said in a statement.
“The electricity is being supplied as normal,” it said. “TSMC has taken emergency response measures and prepared generators to minimize potential impact.”
Operations at ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider, had been affected, the company said in a text message, but the full impact was yet to be determined.
Additional reporting by Lisa Wang
‘LOCAL TRANSMISSION’: The nation reported 11 new cases, including seven local infections in the north, the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began The COVD-19 situation has entered the “local transmission” stage and enhanced disease prevention measures have been implemented until June 8, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday as it reported six locally transmitted cases with unclear infection sources. The center reported 11 new cases yesterday: four imported cases from India, and seven local infections in northern Taiwan, the highest daily number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that one of the local infections — case No. 1,201 — is a woman who is a family member living with
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
‘DOWN TO ZERO 2.0’: All pilots are to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew on long-haul flights have to quarantine for 14 days The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced stricter measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among China Airlines (華航) flight crew, as the nature of the confirmed cases indicated an unknown chain of transmission within the airline. The “Down to Zero 2.0” plan will be tough on China Airlines personnel, but is necessary to minimize the risk to society, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Under the measures, all China Airlines pilots and copilots are to be recalled to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew who are returning from long-haul flights or who have
SHOPPING MALL: People who have been to places visited by the confirmed cases at about the same time should pay attention to their health condition and report symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday revealed several locations in Taoyuan and Taipei visited by two people confirmed to have COVID-19 when they were likely contagious. Case No. 1,183 — a China Airlines (華航) pilot, the husband of case No. 1,184 — on May 1 visited the “Pilot in Cafe” coffee shop from 12pm to 12:30pm, the Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) shopping mall from 1pm to 1:30pm and Hutung Peng’s Old Shop Xinjiang Ramen (胡同彭家老舖新疆拉麵) from 2pm to 2:30pm, all in Taoyuan, the CECC said. People who visited the venues at about those times should pay attention to their health condition, and