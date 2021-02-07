The US encourages Guyana and Taiwan to advance their partnership and more countries to expand “unofficial ties” with Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in a statement yesterday.
The statement came after Guyana reneged on an agreement made with Taiwan on Jan. 11 to establish a Taiwan office in the South American country, citing its adherence to the “one China” policy and “miscommunication” over the signed agreement.
The AIT had applauded the agreement, but was silent after the deal’s termination, until yesterday.
“The United States encourages Guyana and Taiwan to continue building on their strong partnership. Our support for Taiwan is rock solid,” AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said in the statement.
“Taiwan is a friend that benefits the world through partnerships that advance security, democratic values and prosperity based on mutual respect and transparency. We encourage more countries to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan,” she said.
“Taiwan is a leading democracy, a vibrant economic partner, a technology powerhouse and a shining example of how an open society can effectively contain COVID-19. The United States looks forward to working closely with Taiwan in the region to strengthen democracy and economic growth,” she said.
The US embassy in Guyana has not commented since it applauded the agreement to have a Taiwan office in Guyana.
Before terminating the deal, the Guyanese government issued a statement saying that China had earmarked 20,000 vaccines for Guyana, along with a photograph showing Guyanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd meeting with Chinese Charge d’Affaires to Guyana Chen Xilai (陳錫來).
“China has made significant contributions to Guyana’s development since the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972. This is evident from several programs, including the attachment of Chinese doctors to the nation’s hospitals as well as the implementation of a number of major infrastructural projects,” the statement read.
“This donation [of vaccines] is another tangible demonstration of the importance of the bilateral relationship between Guyana and China,” it read.
After the deal was terminated, Todd told The Associated Press on Friday that the government had initially not seen anything wrong in allowing Taiwan to set up an office to push trade and investment in Guyana, which has in the past 14 months become one of the world’s newest nations to export oil.
“For us this was just a market opportunity for the two private sectors to conduct business, but there are some geopolitics involved here,” he was quoted as saying in the report.
Additional reporting by AP
MYSTERY: The man had contracted the virus while working in Japan, then tested negative seven times before the latest test, which returned positive yesterday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese man who had contracted the virus in Japan and tested negative several times before returning to Taiwan, before testing positive again. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, case No. 913, went to Japan for work in January last year. The man, in his 30s, was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at his workplace, so he was tested on Dec. 25 last year and was isolated in hospital when the result returned positive, Chen said. After he
SAFETY CAP: Visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday, the CECC said Crowd control measures and warning mechanisms are to be implemented at national scenic areas and amusement parks during the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure public safety, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also reported two imported cases of COVID-19. From Wednesday next week to Feb. 16, visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across the nation, Tourism Bureau official Chuang Ching-cheng (莊靜真) said. A warning mechanism would inform people that a scenic area or theme park is nearing its peak visitor capacity and advise people to visit other places to
‘INTERDEPENDENCE’: A meeting of Taiwanese and US officials focused on how to bolster the nations’ supply chains, a Taiwanese official said US semiconductor industry leaders yesterday called for Taiwan and the US to sign a free-trade agreement and for Taiwan to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. More than 100 Taiwanese and US semiconductor industry leaders and government officials joined a virtual meeting, which included “prominent” officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration, the ministry said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters in Taipei yesterday that she would not name the US officials out of a “longstanding mutual understanding.” “Today’s meeting was mainly between industry leaders in the Taiwanese and
FREEDOM FIGHT: Like the democracy advocate, Taiwanese today are not afraid in the face of Chinese intimidation, the chair of the Chen Wen-chen foundation said A memorial in honor of democracy advocate Chen Wen-chen (陳文成) was officially inaugurated yesterday, as dignitaries and family members commemorated the mathematician who died under mysterious circumstances during the White Terror era. Chen, an assistant professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University, was visiting family in Taiwan when he was found dead near a library at National Taiwan University (NTU) on July 3, 1981. A day earlier, the 31-year-old had been detained and interrogated by the Taiwan Garrison Command, a state security force that has since been disbanded. Chen’s brother-in-law, Tai Hsien-ming (戴憲明), opened the dedication of the Dr Chen Wen-chen Incident Memorial