VIRUS OUTBREAK: Two men fined NT$100,000 each for quarantine breach

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Two Taiwanese men who returned from Cambodia were each fined NT$100,000 (US$3,507) for breaching quarantine regulations by visiting a convenience store before entering a quarantine hotel, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said yesterday.

The men, both in their 20s, returned on Nov. 25 and were placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the department said in a news release.

A borough official the next day discovered that the men were not obeying quarantine rules of one person per room with a bathroom, as one of them stayed in a room with his girlfriend and the three of them shared a bathroom, so they were taken by a disease-prevention taxi to a quarantine hotel that evening.

However, when the two men arrived at the hotel, they ignored the taxi driver’s warning that they were required to enter the hotel directly, and headed to a nearby convenience store instead.

The taxi driver informed the Kaohsiung City Government of the incident, and public health personnel and police arrived to exhort the men to check in at the hotel.

The department also issued a citation, as the men had already breached home quarantine regulations.

The men were later taken to a centralized quarantine facility and fined, it said.

According to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), individuals who are ordered to quarantine at home, but leave the quarantine site on their own or breach other quarantine rules can be fined NT$100,000 to NT$1 million, the department said.

The city government has placed 154 people under compulsory centralized quarantine for going outside during mandatory quarantine, and imposed fines totaling more than NT$20 million, it said.

The department earlier this month also said that a migrant worker from the Philippines was fined NT$100,000 for stepping outside of his room into the hallway of his quarantine hotel for only eight seconds.

The department urged people to follow disease-prevention policies and not contravene the law, saying that the city government would impose heavy penalties on people who break quarantine.