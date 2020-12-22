Two Taiwanese men who returned from Cambodia were each fined NT$100,000 (US$3,507) for breaching quarantine regulations by visiting a convenience store before entering a quarantine hotel, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said yesterday.
The men, both in their 20s, returned on Nov. 25 and were placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the department said in a news release.
A borough official the next day discovered that the men were not obeying quarantine rules of one person per room with a bathroom, as one of them stayed in a room with his girlfriend and the three of them shared a bathroom, so they were taken by a disease-prevention taxi to a quarantine hotel that evening.
However, when the two men arrived at the hotel, they ignored the taxi driver’s warning that they were required to enter the hotel directly, and headed to a nearby convenience store instead.
The taxi driver informed the Kaohsiung City Government of the incident, and public health personnel and police arrived to exhort the men to check in at the hotel.
The department also issued a citation, as the men had already breached home quarantine regulations.
The men were later taken to a centralized quarantine facility and fined, it said.
According to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), individuals who are ordered to quarantine at home, but leave the quarantine site on their own or breach other quarantine rules can be fined NT$100,000 to NT$1 million, the department said.
The city government has placed 154 people under compulsory centralized quarantine for going outside during mandatory quarantine, and imposed fines totaling more than NT$20 million, it said.
The department earlier this month also said that a migrant worker from the Philippines was fined NT$100,000 for stepping outside of his room into the hallway of his quarantine hotel for only eight seconds.
The department urged people to follow disease-prevention policies and not contravene the law, saying that the city government would impose heavy penalties on people who break quarantine.
INTERFERENCE: Hong Kong believes that the Taiwanese government influences students to take part in ‘subversive actions’ when they return home, a source said The Hong Kong Government might order Hong Kong universities to cease exchanges with Taiwanese universities to prevent students’ involvement in political activities, a source said yesterday. National security legislation imposed on the territory by Beijing in June empowers the Hong Kong government to interfere in educational exchanges. Article 9 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stipulates that the Hong Kong government “shall take necessary measures to strengthen ... supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools.” Hong Kong government officials believe that
MESSAGE: The transit of the USS ‘Mustin’ shows the US would not tolerate China encroaching on Taiwan’s territory, a National Taiwan University academic said The USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait yesterday, the 12th time this year that a US warship transited the waterway. The US 7th Fleet said in a statement that the Mustin conducted a routine transit in accordance with international law. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” the statement read. The Ministry of National Defense said that the US vessel entered the Strait from the north and headed south.
AIRLINE CREW: The government is considering revisions to disease-prevention rules after several incidents of pilots and flight attendants breaching health regulations The government is considering whether to ban flights from the UK as other countries have done to stem the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 that is reportedly more infectious, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would make the final decision on the matter. Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands, are among the countries and areas that have placed travel curbs on the UK. “We are discussing the latest developments with the CECC,” Lin told reporters on the sidelines of an
CANCELED: While the troupe has been forced to cancel its tour, the minister of health and welfare said that people who test positive after a 14-day quarantine are not contagious The Moscow Classical Ballet canceled all planned performances in Taiwan after eight members of the troupe tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the tally of infected members to eight. The three female dancers and one male dancer have been placed under isolation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference in Taipei. As of yesterday, Taiwan had reported 757 cases — including the four new cases — with seven fatalities. The dancers’ tests showed cycle threshold (Ct) values of between 31 and 35, but had low virus counts, Chen said. Although they