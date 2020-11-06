The government should investigate allegations of Chinese dominance of Taiwan’s largest online travel agency Web site, ezTravel, representatives of two civic groups said at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday.
Under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) and other laws, it is illegal for Chinese companies or investors to manage or own travel agencies, Taiwan Citizen Front Secretary-General Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺) said.
Chiang also questioned how ezTravel — given its Chinese investment — has continued to win management of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) round-island train travel programs.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said that ezTravel shares are evenly split between two Cayman Island-registered companies, CTrip.com and Cyberccn.com.
CTrip is owned by Trip.com, whose nine board members are all Chinese, including two — Shen Nanpeng (沈南鵬) and Lee Yenhong (李彥宏) — who are members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Lai said.
Of the five seats on ezTravel’s board, two seats belong to Ctrip — including one held by Trip.com chief executive Sun Jie (孫潔) — two are held by Cyberccn.com and the other is held by former Trip.com vice president Xing Xiong (邢雄), Lai said, citing Ministry of Economic Affairs data.
“It is evident that Trip.com completely owns ezTravel’s board,” Lai said.
The ministry should order Trip.com to withdraw its investment and strip Sun and Xiong of their board seats, which have not been approved by the government, Lai said.
Chiang called on the government to penalize travel agencies that have not declared that they have received Chinese investment.
Pressed by reporters, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that ezTravel had obtained its license as a foreign-invested company.
The ministry would look into its licensing should any concerns or new evidence arise, she said.
Investment Commission Executive Secretary Chang Ming-pin (張銘斌) said that previous investigations found that while ezTravel has Chinese investors, their share of its stock had not exceeded the 30 percent permitted by law.
However, the commission would ask the firm to provide additional information, Chang said.
Responding to the allegations, ezTravel said it is a legitimate local company that has been in business for more than 20 years, and it is completely independent and autonomous.
As for the question of how it has been able win management of the TRA’s travel program year after year, ezTravel said that the Economic Democracy Union had failed to examine the proposals and program offers made by other bidders.
It is sad that its efforts to promote railway tourism have been undermined by allegations, ezTravel said.
BUNGLED ABDUCTION? Police said they found bloodstains and female underwear in the car of the suspect, who told them he strangled the woman to death by accident Kaohsiung resident Liang Yu-chih (梁育誌) was yesterday questioned by police after a Malaysian woman studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death. Liang, 28, was arrested late on Thursday and police found the woman’s body shortly afterward. Yesterday afternoon, police escorted him in handcuffs and leg shackles from Tainan’s Gueiren Police Precinct to Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning. Precinct Chief Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) said that the woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday. Liang told police that he abducted Chung, intending to sexually assault her, and
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
JOINT LETTERS: Parliamentarians from seven European countries said Taipei deserved a seat at the WHA meeting next week, given its exemplary performance against COVID-19 A total of 106 lawmakers from seven European countries have sent letters urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 18 and 19 with a reduced agenda due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the annual meeting is to take place from Monday to Saturday next week. In separate letters addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parliamentarians from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
JUGGLING GLOBAL GIANTS: At a National Security Council meeting, the president pushed the idea of a trade agreement with the US and stabilizing cross-strait relations President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the government to bolster self-defense capabilities, improve relations with the US across party lines, and stabilize economic and social order. The directives were issued at a National Security Council meeting, which was held earlier yesterday amid an increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election. In anticipation of the Chinese Communist Party’s fifth plenum this week and the US presidential election, Tsai last month had also instructed the council to form a task force to increase intelligence gathering on possible scenarios, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told a