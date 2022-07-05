Refusing to serve as a lay judge in new system

Shiao Fu-song 蕭福松





The National Judge Act (國民法官法) is to take effect on Jan. 1 next year. Courts across the nation are expected to organize lay judge simulation events before August to prepare for the official start. Notices have been sent to some members of the public to inform them that their names have been drawn to be lay judges.

One of these people, a woman surnamed Chang (張), has received three such notices requiring her to show up for duty at the Taoyuan District Court. Chang is 101 years old, has severe dementia and lives in a care home.

After the first two letters, her daughter sent a letter to the court by registered mail explaining her mother’s situation, and has called to try to speak to somebody directly, but she has received no response. The mother on Wednesday received the third notification, asking her to report to the court on the morning of Aug. 16 to attend the selection procedure for lay judges. Her daughter is understandably exasperated.

I have received such a letter from the Taitung District Court informing me that I had been selected for duty as a lay judge. I was confused, because last year, when I received the preliminary notification for selection, I specifically marked the box that said I did not want to be considered for service.

Why, then, had I subsequently received notification that my name had been listed? Was this an administrative error, or is the system poorly designed?

I do not want to serve as a lay judge because I have no legal expertise, and I do not know what my amateur opinion could add to the process.

Given the nature of Taiwan’s legal system, in which rulings delivered by different judges for the same case differ widely, I have no idea what a lay judge lacking any practical experience in the law could really bring to the party.

Judging a trial requires meticulous attention to the evidence and entails the rights of the people involved in the dispute. It needs people who know what they are doing, and it certainly cannot rely on drawing names out of a hat to decide who should be selected to serve.

I have no intention to be the face of a new policy, and I certainly do not want to be involved if my presence will be more of a hindrance than a help. This is why I indicated that I was not interested in participating in the system.

The Ministry of Justice printed a pamphlet on the lay judge system, complete with answers to frequently asked questions. The answer to the third question — “Can I refuse to be called to serve as a lay judge?” — is: “In principle, you cannot refuse unless you are over 70 years old, are a teacher or a student or have any other extenuating circumstances.”

Should I be unlucky enough to be selected and refuse to participate, would I be arrested or subject to criminal liability? Could I exercise the right to remain silent?

Taiwanese are constitutionally required to pay taxes and complete military service, but must everyone serve as a lay judge? Can the government really force anyone to do that?

Shiao Fu-song is a lecturer at National Taitung University.

Translated by Paul Cooper