The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the gap between the rich and the poor. A report released by Oxfam, an international advocacy organization working on ending extreme poverty, says the wealth held by the world’s 10 richest people has soared from US$700 billion to US$1.5 trillion in two years — increasing at a speed of US$1.3 billion per day on average — which is more than the combined assets of the world’s poorest 3.1 billion people.
Surprisingly however, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month, a group of international super-rich, who brand themselves “patriotic millionaires,” issued an open letter jointly signed by its 102 members, calling on governments worldwide to “tax us now” to reduce the burgeoning gap between rich and poor, and provide more budgets for public health services.
“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair,” the letter says. “Most of us can say that, while the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth rise during the pandemic — yet few if any of us can honestly say that we pay our fair share in taxes.”
It shows that there are still many rich people in the world who want to contribute more to help reduce inequality between the rich and the poor, support national treasuries that have been depleted due to COVID-19 pandemic relief plans and win back the trust of the public.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) once publicly called on the government to follow the example of former US president Barack Obama to increase taxes on the rich, so that the gap between the rich and the poor in Taiwan could be narrowed by redistributing wealth.
Chang even said that the government’s tax cuts for the wealthy made him feel bad.
Acer Inc founder Stan Shih (施振榮) also said that high-income earners should pay more tax, and that rich people in Taiwan should support paying more tax.
The stance of both men is truly admirable.
The question then becomes exactly how should the wealthy be taxed.
The Oxfam report recommends an annual wealth tax applied to the world’s richest with a graduated rate structure of 2 percent tax on wealth over US$5 million, 3 percent on wealth over US$50 million and 5 percent on wealth over US$1 billion.
Chang’s suggestion is that the government evaluate the gap between the rich and the poor in Taiwan based on the data gap between the top 2 percent of the highest income groups and the middle class, instead of comparing the top 20 percent and the lowest 20 percent.
In this way, the rich at the top of the wealth pyramid can transfer part of their income to the poor through the tax system, so that wider society can be more equitable.
To supplement this idea, the rich could also donate their assets to charity, in a similar vein to the initiative championed by former Microsoft chief executive officer Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway chief executive officer Warren Buffett.
Dino Wei is an information engineer.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
If any of Xi Jinping’s (習近平) biographies are to be believed, the paramount leader has never been as popular with women as you might think. In fact, he’s been treated pretty roughly by the fairer sex his whole life, and it has probably traumatized him. This may account for why he sometimes appears overeager to show off his strong, masculine traits. Few world leaders choose to spend as much time as Xi dressed in camouflage, visiting the troops, and presiding over massive military parades. Under his leadership, China is undergoing a remarkable nuclear weapons buildup and doing a ridiculous amount of
To coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday published an article on Facebook that astonishingly praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習進平) remarks about democracy, made during a speech delivered to a working meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) National People’s Congress in October last year. Ma complimented Xi’s remarks as “helpful toward establishing a society based upon the rule of law.” Ma also launched a broadside against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, writing that under the DPP, the nation is “slowly degenerating into an illiberal democracy.” Although ostensibly
China is secretly constructing a naval facility at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand for exclusive use by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a report published yesterday in the Washington Post said, citing Western intelligence officials. The report said that China and Cambodia went to extraordinary lengths to conceal the operation. Ream Naval Base would be China’s second confirmed overseas military base after Djibouti in East Africa, and assuming that the intelligence is correct, indicates that despite Washington’s efforts to contain Chinese expansionism, Beijing is forging ahead with its plan to build a network of military facilities across
The Jerusalem Post has refused to withdraw a published interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) after China on Tuesday demanded that the newspaper retract it. The paper’s editor-in-chief, Yaakov Katz, said a Chinese embassy official threatened that China would “downgrade relations with the state of Israel” if the article was not removed. The threat demonstrates China’s fundamental inability, or refusal, to acknowledge the existence of media freedom in democracies it has relations with. During a June 2016 news conference in Ottawa with then-Canadian minister of foreign affairs Stephane Dion, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) berated a Canadian