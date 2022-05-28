Taiwanese should heed words from Singapore

By Chen Wen-ching 陳文卿





A friend recently forwarded me a video address delivered by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) to mark the 200th anniversary of Singapore’s establishment as a trading hub.

Lee said that after Singapore gained independence in 1965, as many as 80 percent of the population was ethnically Chinese, and this created a problem of identity, adding that the problem was exacerbated prior to independence with the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

After 1965, Singaporean Chinese were faced with a choice: remain loyal to the “motherland” and identify as “overseas Chinese,” or show fidelity to their place of residence — this new and independent nation, he said.

Lee said that the question of identity is the same for other ethnic groups, including Indonesian and Malay Singaporeans, each of which have ties to their own motherlands.

However, following independence, the vast majority of Singapore’s residents were willing to become “Singaporeans” — in other words, a person of Chinese heritage is not necessarily “Chinese” by nationality.

The majority of Taiwanese can trace their ancestry to China, and would acknowledge that they are huaren (華人, ethnically Chinese) or hanren (漢人, Han Chinese), but they are also “Taiwanese” in all but name — Republic of China nationals by dint of the Constitution, but in reality de facto “Taiwanese nationals.”

The same is true of new immigrants from Indonesia, Vietnam and other nations. In other words, cultural and bloodline identity can and should be separated from national identity.

Therefore, any person born in Taiwan, whether they reside in Taiwan, the US or elsewhere, is free to identify as Chinese and move to China — and even apply for Chinese citizenship. This is their own personal choice. However, they are not free to force their will on others.

Nor does any person who wishes to identify as Chinese have any right to try to turn Taiwan into Chinese territory. Chinese ancestry and Chinese nationality are mutually exclusive.

Moreover, Taiwan is the native soil of many different ethnic groups, including indigenous peoples and new immigrants, who do not possess any blood ties to China.

Lee’s address contained one brilliant passage. He said that Singaporean Chinese have evolved from “fallen leaves searching for their roots” to “putting down their own roots.”

Lee’s analogy should be reflected upon by all Taiwanese. Whether you are a member of one of Taiwan’s indigenous communities or a new immigrant, whether your ancestors came to Taiwan 100 years ago or you settled here just a few years ago, everyone who calls Taiwan home should cherish this land and do their best to put down deep roots, so that Taiwan can grow into a hardy oak.

The terrible mass shooting at a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in California earlier this month is suspected to have been carried out by a man who agitated for the unification of Taiwan and China. The suspect was reportedly a member of the US branch of the National Association for China’s Peaceful Unification.

Although his parents came to Taiwan from China, he was born in Taiwan and received an education under the Taiwanese system. Yet despite this background, the suspect did not self-identify as “Taiwanese.”

He is free to adopt whatever identity he pleases, but do his bloody actions, which killed one worshiper and left five wounded, accord with the notion of “peaceful unification”?

Chen Wen-ching is an executive director of the Formosa Association of Resource Recycling.

Translated by Edward Jones