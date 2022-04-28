Clear pandemic strategy needed

By Nancy Chan 詹宜珊





As soon as Taiwan’s latest COVID-19 outbreak started heating up, it became clear that the nation was still not fully prepared, and that there was no really consistent nationwide policy in place, be it the criteria for suspending classes or whether and how people should be isolated after coming into contact with confirmed cases.

If policies are unclear, people would take their own view of the situation and do as they see fit. In that case, the number of cases would grow even faster.

The current international situation suggests that living with the virus is necessary and inevitable. While, the government does not dare to head in that direction, it is at the same time allowing companies and schools to do whatever the people in charge of them decide. This confusing approach is making the public feel even more fearful.

What people are seeing in the news is that government employees must be isolated from their coworkers if they come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases at gatherings or meetings. However, what happens when confirmed cases are discovered in private companies? How many private firms are really implementing the policy that people who had come into contact with COVID-19 cases should be isolated?

Perhaps the government, out of consideration for the public’s livelihood and the economy, does not dare to arbitrarily impose strict rules on close contacts, but if the situation goes on like this, the chain of transmission will never be broken and the whole population will end up getting infected.

The present gap in awareness between government and private companies would only make people more confused about what to do.

The quickly rising number of confirmed cases is having a wider impact, so the government must clearly say whether it will adopt a policy of continued restrictions or relative relaxation.

In the current confused situation, there is already a tacit acceptance that Taiwan is on the way to coexisting with the virus. If it is true that most people who catch COVID-19 now have mild symptoms, it probably means that people are already coexisting with the virus. If so, the government should set an orientation and let the public understand what consequences might follow after such a policy is announced, instead of there being one set of standards from the central government, and another from private companies and communities.

Fear and panic will only pervade society. Only by acting in unison can the nation get through the present difficulties and move forward.

Nancy Chan is a customer service representative.

Translated by Julian Clegg