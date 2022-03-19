Russia is sleepwalking into becoming a client state for China as the invasion of Ukraine prolongs. As Russia faces increasing international sanctions, China is playing an increasingly larger role in providing the financing that Russia needs to fund its war.
China is exploiting the circumstances by buying cheap oil and gas from Russia while seeking ways to covertly fund Russia’s war on Ukraine to exhaust the US and its allies, and more importantly to pave the way to invade Taiwan.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to become a proxy war for China, in which Russia is the client state and China is the principal actor. Such proxy alignment is being formed based on various factors.
One of the most imminent factors is that Russia and China define the US and its allies as sources of existential threat. Moscow justifies its “special operation” in Ukraine by blaming NATO’s eastward expansion to Russia’s doorstep. China condemns the AUKUS arrangement — a security pact among Australia, the US and the UK — as posing nuclear proliferation risks by providing nuclear powered submarines to Australia.
To solidify such proxy alignment, China is enhancing its stakes in the Russian economy, particularly in the energy and commodity sectors. China is casting its eyes on “Russian energy and commodities companies, such as gas giant Gazprom PJSC and aluminum producer United Co Rusal International PJSC,” Bloomberg News said on Tuesday last week.
That article said that the Chinese government is “in talks with its state-owned firms, including China National Petroleum Corp, China Petrochemical Corp, Aluminum Corp of China and China Minmetals Corp, on any opportunities for potential investments in Russian companies or assets.”
The article also mentioned that “talks between Chinese and Russian energy companies have started to take place.”
War needs money. The longer the war on Ukraine takes, the more Moscow desperately needs foreign capital. As thousands of global sanctions against Russia have already kicked in and the war continues, what alternative would Russia have other than holding big fire sales of their assets to China?
China is enhancing its stakes in the Russian economy to serve Beijing’s purposes rather than to bail out Moscow. Securing energy and resources from Russia provides China with more cards to draw from in the event its trade dispute with Australia — its primary source of energy and resources — further heats up.
More crucially, by acquiring Russian energy and commodities companies, China is seizing a once in a lifetime opportunity to make Moscow’s economic dependence on Beijing irreversible. With such a strategic move, China could cement a principal-agent relationship between China and Russia.
To enhance its stakes in the Russian economy, China is indirectly sponsoring Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is seeking to gain strategic political advantages by leveraging its position as Russia’s ostensible ally.
China’s plots might work because the West inevitably needs China to restrain Russian President Vladimir Putin. The world believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is the only person who could influence Putin. For example, Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has on at least three occasions appealed to Xi on television “to pick up the phone” and tell Putin to halt the invasion.
Early last month, Xi and Putin released a document called the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development. Rather than simply frame a new partnership, the countries agreed to establish a new world order, ending the US unipolar global order. The war in Ukraine is a step toward this goal, which upsets the US’ near-hegemonic status in Europe.
With the war prolonging, Putin’s moves in Ukraine are cementing a principal-agent relationship between China and Russia. When the world ponders Putin’s endgame in Ukraine, Russia is going to be deployed as a client state for China.
China is cooking up a proxy war through Russia to the West. Regardless of the result of the war in Ukraine, Russia is fighting on behalf of China and poses a test to the US unipolar world order. Being reduced to a client state, Russia is paying the price for Putin’s ambition in Ukraine and emboldening Xi to plot an invasion of Taiwan.
Lionel Te-Chen Chiou is a Sydney-based freelance journalist specializing in cultural affairs. His main research interests are the Chinese Communist Party and its narrative control.
While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
Is US President Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy a continuation of his predecessor’s vision? Yes, but the US Indo-Pacific Strategy the Biden administration publicized last month communicates a more comprehensive stance on Taiwan. In the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy, then-US president Donald Trump considered Taiwan Washington’s “like-minded partner.” Biden’s strategy made the bold claim that Taiwan is one of the US’ “leading regional partners.” This recognition has helped enhance Taiwan’s status, as Taipei is now on par with Washington’s medium-sized partners, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and others. Essentially, there is continuation and reinforcement in the Biden administration’s approach
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms