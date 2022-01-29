The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been enthusiastically promoting a song titled We Sing One Song Together (我們同唱一首歌) since its release early this year and first broadcast on China Central Television (CCTV), a mouthpiece of the CCP.
Sung by Taiwanese and Chinese singers, the song is meant to advocate the idea that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family, serving as a united front.
Starting by evoking the emotions of homesickness and nostalgia, the lyrics go on to appeal to the common culture on both sides of the Strait, and the sentiment that blood is thicker than water. The song concludes with the reunion of family members, a metaphor for political unity. The form and narrative of the lyrics are integrated, but the song is unsure who exactly the target audience is.
To move people, good lyrics must create a vision and emotion that the audience empathizes with. The homesickness and nostalgia the song conjures in the beginning is a feeling of loss and regret over something or some sort of life that has been lost, but can never be returned to.
This is the emotion that drove the armed forces veterans, who came to Taiwan from China during Chinese Civil War that ended in 1949, to return home for family reunions when Taipei lifted restrictions on traveling to China in the 1980s.
Now that cross-strait exchanges are so frequent, who has such nostalgia? Most people in Taiwan were born and raised here, so how can they feel nostalgic over a place they have never lost?
The visual symbols in the lyrics, such as making tea, seeing banyan trees, playing chess and speaking Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), are all symbols of Taiwan as imagined by the people in China. Those who feel the nostalgia from this song would be Taiwanese living in China. Is the purpose of this song to encourage them to return to Taiwan as soon as possible?
The song contains emotional settings and symbolism, but the images and marketing are misplaced.
From a political point of view, the “united front” messaging in the song smuggles the private family union setting into the public national unity sphere. However, the imagination and ideology of “one race, one country” has gradually lost its appeal in Taiwan during the course of its democratization.
China remains stuck in the imagination of a nation-state based on blood, and the idea that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family is only a disguise. Taiwan is now a modern state that emphasizes freedom and democracy. Taiwanese are more aware of the differences between Taiwan and China in lifestyle and values, and that politics is a choice of system.
After all, sharing similar racial, cultural and historical traditions and languages does not mean that politically they must belong to one country. If blood is the basis for national unity, what will be the grounds for the CCP preventing the independence of Xinjiang and Tibet?
The CCP does not allow the independence of Xinjiang and Tibet to be advocated. Not only that, it even seeks to restore the Sinocentric “golden days” in East Asia.
Moreover, through nationalist wolf-warrior diplomacy, which vows to punish “rebels” even if they are in other nations, the CCP is portraying itself as the motherland that Chinese all over the world can turn to. It is trying to make Beijing the emotional Chinese equivalent of Jerusalem, and the political equivalent of Washington DC to Chinese abroad, hoping that they might follow the CCP as it were an orthodox regime.
However, the outdated nationalist discourse — and a system that lacks the values of freedom, democracy and rule of law — make all of these goals no more than wishful thinking.
Shih Chia-liang is an adjunct assistant professor at National Chengchi University’s Department of Public Administration.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Last year, China entered into a spat with Lithuania over Vilnius allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name “Taiwan.” Beijing recalled its ambassadors from Lithuania and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state to the “charge d’affaires” level. In hindsight, China should realize that this move handed Lithuania on a plate to Taiwan. China used its economic leverage as punishment. First, it tried to pressure German industry giant Continental AG to stop using Lithuanian-made components. When an EU trade commissioner said that Chinese customs were refusing to clear goods containing Lithuanian parts, China denied it was at
The State Bank of India has raised US$300 million from the Taiwanese market through a maiden issue of Formosa bonds at a coupon rate of 2.49 percent. The issuance attracted a wide range of investors, such as supranational agencies, asset managers, private bankers and financial institutions. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also started talks with Taiwan on a free-trade agreement. These developments would normally have been treated as a routine affair between India and Taiwan, but as the countries do not enjoy formal ties, and India has in the past remained hesitant to sign a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, the activities
Treason, in legal terms, is when a person is disloyal to their own nation, as opposed to their government. In the US context, Oran’s Dictionary of the Law defines treason as “the crime ... committed by a US citizen who helps a foreign government to overthrow, make war against, or seriously injure the US” — again, as opposed to the US government. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅) was the first Taiwanese to encourage China to unify with Taiwan by force. Appearing on Chinese television, he called for “reunification,” saying that Beijing should aim its missiles at
Having annexed the Sudetenland in October 1938, Nazi Germany went on to take over the whole of Czechoslovakia in March 1939. Then-British prime minister Neville Chamberlain on March 31 declared that if Germany attacked Poland, Britain would feel bound to lend Poland all the support within its power, and an Anglo-Polish agreement was signed on the same day. On Sept. 1, 1939, Germany did invade Poland, and the UK declared war on Germany two days later. However, Britain’s “support” was only to fight the relatively weak German navy in the Atlantic, rather than opening the more important Baltic Sea route. Poland soon