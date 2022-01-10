Will the US Federal Reserve speed up its interest rate hikes this year? The Fed will have to consider US economic growth, the inflation outlook and the COVID-19 situation, but as the risk posed by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 appears controllable and employment data last month showed a still-tight labor market, a rate hike cycle might start as early as March, when the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is to discuss measures to curb inflation. The Fed has maintained its target interest rate at zero to 0.25 percent since March 15, 2020.
The employment numbers released on Friday were a shot in the arm for the US economy and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent in November, and average wages continued to rise, up 0.6 percent from the previous month.
Meanwhile, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 199,000 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, following upward revisions in the previous two months, the US Department of Labor reported. While public health concerns remain, the employment data continued to boost the economy, and, based on data compiled by Reuters and Bloomberg, the probability that the FOMC will lift the interest rate in March is above 70 percent.
The committee said last month that it would wind down the Fed’s bond-buying program faster than first announced at its November meeting, aiming to end the program in March. However, the minutes of its meeting last month, which were released on Wednesday, revealed not only FOMC policymakers’ thoughts of a faster timeline to raise the rate and scale back asset purchases, but also that they discussed reducing the Fed’s balance sheet, which has ballooned to US$8.8 trillion following years of purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
The minutes showed the Fed’s hawkish position on monetary policy, but at the same time confused the public with regard to its intentions. On the one hand, a quick interest rate increase would mean that the Fed has confidence in the US economy and that inflation can be brought under control. Rate hikes would increase people’s income from savings, boost consumption and further stimulate the economy.
On the other hand, the markets were upset by the FOMC’s discussions about reducing the balance sheet, with investors on Thursday worrying that the central bank’s moves might reduce global market liquidity.
The Fed’s policies have over the past two years pumped liquidity into global markets, helping them weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Losing this boost is a legitimate worry for investors, who can only speculate how and when the Fed might start working toward shrinking its balance sheet.
The anticipated rate hike and balance sheet reduction would lead to rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar, which could in turn lead to greater volatility and affect fund flows into emerging markets, and their currencies and equities, including Taiwan’s.
Fortunately, Taiwan has a strategic advantage — its semiconductor industry — and its external debt burden is light, so Taiwan’s economy would not be hit hard by the Fed’s policy changes, although the stock market in Taipei might experience a mild pullback due to capital outflows.
As several central banks — including in South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, the UK and Russia — have tightened their monetary policy, it is only a matter of time until the central bank in Taipei raises its rates. This move would warrant investors’ closer attention to leverage in financial markets and investment plans, as well as measures for vulnerable groups and pandemic-hit businesses.
Hot on the heels of a statement of US congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, US President Joe Biden on Monday last week signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which recommends that the US Department of Defense invites Taiwan to this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The act also calls on the department to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capability. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Since 2012, more than 20 nations
The world has radically changed in the last half decade. Tired consensuses are being questioned and discarded. Global dialogues on international security issues are growing more urgent. Democratic nations are recognizing the challenges they face. And the most profound transformation has to do with how free societies understand the threat posed by one entity: the Chinese Communist Party. The transformation of the United States’ understanding of the CCP was initiated and led by the Trump Administration. It was best articulated by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He described how the central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. This
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp on Monday announced that it had purchased a shipment of 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian-produced dark rum. Originally destined for China, Beijing blocked the consignment as part of its campaign to punish Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, on Nov. 18 last year. Beijing had already retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, downgrading diplomatic ties with the country, ordering Chinese businesses to enforce an embargo on Lithuanian goods, and threatening multinational corporations to do the same or risk being locked out of the Chinese market. Lithuania last
More than 20,000 Africans were killed in violent conflicts in 2020, an almost 10-fold increase from a decade ago. Concurrently, and perhaps not coincidentally, Sino-US rivalry has escalated sharply. A new cold war, this time between the US and China, along with other regional security threats, could be disastrous for Africa’s economic development and green transition. The dramatic increase in high-intensity conflicts in Africa has coincided with two major trends: the expansion of transnational terrorist networks, sustained by a glut of itinerant foreign fighters, and the proliferation of foreign military bases amid rising Sino-US geopolitical tensions. This global contest to project power