[ LETTER ]

Shooting threats at TAS

As a long-time college professor, the report in the Taipei Times of the shooting threat at Taipei American School (“TAS suspends classes after threat of campus shooting,” Dec. 14, page 3) is most concerning.

I have long regarded Taiwan as my “happy place,” where I can retreat on vacation and not have to worry about personal danger. This threat, whether real or a “joke,” is a sad reminder of today’s realities.

My first experience as a teacher was in Vietnam in the late 1960s, teaching English as a second language to the Vietnamese military. Part of my daily duties included checking classrooms for possible explosives — and occasionally discovering something questionable.

To this day, I vividly recall the feeling of dread I experienced each morning as I “swept” the rooms to ensure the safety of the instructors and students.

Threatening to shoot students — or anyone for that matter — is not a joke, and people everywhere — including, sadly, all over the US — need to take that caution to heart. Guns are not toys, in spite of how they are so often depicted in movies and on television. And threats of violence are not “funny” in any way.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct Professor, University of Tampa