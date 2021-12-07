Political trash talk is dividing the nation

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





As the national referendum on Saturday next week approaches, posts about the four referendum questions have been popping up all over social media, with a handful of them being image macros and memes appealing to emotions, serving no purpose in understanding the issues at hand.

These are obviously gimmicks from different parties to keep their voters in line. If people cannot help but give their two cents on social media, they would find it the best filter for finding like-minded friends on Facebook. Friends who were once affable and congenial became touchy as hell, which is mentally exhausting.

Talking politics with someone who has a different political view is itself frustrating enough.

On Nov. 23, Pew Research Center published a poll conducted in September, which found that when having political conversations with those they disagree with, 59 percent of Americans felt stressed and frustrated. That was up by 9 percentage points from a similar poll conducted in 2019, and by 13 percentage points from a 2016 poll. For Democrats, Republicans and independent voters who support each party, there were not obvious differences.

Among the Americans who feel stressed and frustrated, liberal Democrats and independent voters, at 66 percent, made up a larger percentage than the moderate, conservative Democrats — 55 percent — while conservative Republicans and independent voters — 61 percent — made up a larger percentage than the liberal, moderate Republicans at 53 percent.

The results suggest two conclusions: First, that no matter what your political view, it is getting more difficult to communicate with someone who holds a different perspective. Second, the stronger their stance, the harder it is to communicate. This is hardly a surprise. Political polarization caused by the emergence of social media is nothing new, and ways of spreading propaganda have been evolving with the manipulation of social communities.

From simple, straightforward statements to fake posts, fishing, fantasy, dream divinations, creations and memes, the underlying issues in the referendum have been drowned in emotions. Those with opposing ideas are considered as “the Other,” and once labeled, there is no place for empathy or stepping into other people’s shoes. It is either join in the trash-talking way or the highway.

However, the public agenda behind the referendum is not decided by who has the upper hand in trash talk, as it cannot enable us to find what most benefits a diverse society, nor does it necessarily foretell the result of the election.

A “war of words” only polarizes supporters of different views, and with both parties finding less and less common ground, the result can only end in a zero-sum situation with damage on both sides, while independent voters reside outside the bubble. Not only are they sitting on the fence to avoid becoming the enemy of either party, they also stay out of the mess, with some probably casting spoiled ballots or giving up on voting to show their indignation with both parties.

In a democratic and diverse society, public agendas should be discussed at length to reach a consensus, so that the damage can be reduced to a tolerable level.

Demagoguery is obviously sacrificing the public good for political benefits. Even if there are fleeting benefits, the level of opposition by the “victims” would only escalate in the next election. As voters, we should not succumb to the demagoguery of politicians on social media, but do our own critical thinking to avoid making any regrettable decisions.

Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s department of journalism.

Translated by Rita Wang