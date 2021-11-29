The nation’s GDP rose 3.7 percent annually in the third quarter of this year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Friday. The agency forecast that the economy would expand 4.15 percent this quarter from a year earlier after growing 6.8 percent in the first three quarters. It also upgraded its growth forecast for the whole of this year to 6.09 percent, up 0.21 percentage points from its August projection.
The economy has continued to benefit from the trade diversion and investment repatriation effects of China-US trade tension, coupled with growing semiconductor, transportation, manufacturing equipment and green energy investments in light of steady market demand. While exports rose 14.31 percent last quarter, moderating from a 22.51 percent increase in the second quarter, gross capital formation surged 31.69 percent, following growth of 12.6 percent the previous quarter, DGBAS data showed.
The substantial growth in gross capital formation has a profound effect on Taiwan, as investments made today might drive production and exports tomorrow. The nation’s exceptional export performance over the past two years reflects the effects of continuous domestic investment, which has supported production and employment at home.
The government’s three-year “Invest in Taiwan” initiative, started in 2019, has attracted 1,078 companies to return home or deepen their operations in Taiwan, with pledged investments of NT$1.49 trillion (US$53.5 billion) as of Friday, the InvesTaiwan Service Center of the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Last week, the ministry said it was in talks with the National Development Council over whether the government would extend the initiative, especially as some Taiwanese businesses are under growing pressure from China’s environmental and electricity restrictions, as well as Beijing’s economic coercion.
The tech sector’s performance helped propel the nation’s export growth in the third quarter due to strong external demand for semiconductors, electronic components and information-and-communications technology (ICT) products.
The latest customs data showed that exports of electronic components, including semiconductors, increased 26.9 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, while those of ICT products rose 25.8 percent over the same period. Together, they accounted for 52.1 percent of Taiwan’s total exports.
The non-tech sector has not diminished either, as it continues to benefit from a global economic recovery, rising business investment and infrastructure projects. Exports of base metals, plastics and rubber products, manufacturing equipment, chemical materials and textiles increased 43.8 percent, 44.2 percent, 28.5 percent, 41.9 percent and 20.4 percent respectively over the 10-month period from a year earlier.
Nonetheless, the share of non-tech goods in total exports has continued to slide in the past few years.
Whether the tech and non-tech sectors can sustain their momentum for an extended period is a bigger question, as global demand remains subject to possible COVID-19 outbreaks and rising inflation, which could eventually affect consumers’ purchasing power.
Taiwan remains dependent on China for its external trade. Last month, about 40.4 percent of Taiwan’s trade was with China.
It is in Taiwan’s interest to reduce exports to China in a meaningful way, while seeking to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and working to establish bilateral trade agreements with other countries to help non-tech businesses receive favorable tariff treatments.
Taiwan’s economy remains clouded by lingering trade tensions between China and the US.
However, it would be a positive change if the nation’s export structure develops in a more balanced direction in terms of tech and non-tech products, as well as in terms of its reliance on Chinese markets.
Liberal democracy and communist autocracy are at the initial stages of a historic battle. Taipei has chosen its side in this fight and has sought to frame “cross-strait relations” as an international issue, while Beijing says that Taiwan is an “internal issue” and a hangover from the Chinese Civil War. Taiwan’s status as a nation has new clarity and the international community is beginning to defend Taiwan’s democracy. The Washington Post has praised Taiwan’s diplomatic achievements and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has said that it would be inconceivable for Australia not to join Taiwan and the US in a conflict with
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
The world community has just seen an election victory with more than 90 percent of the vote under a dictatorial regime, but Dolqun Isa’s large election win was for a good reason. The World Uyghur Congress’ (WUC) 7th General Assembly was held in Prague, Czech Republic, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14. The WUC was formed in exile to re-establish the independent state in East Turkestan — officially called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by China. At that meeting, Isa was re-elected to the presidency. He was the only candidate, and before the vote, another well-known Uighur advocate, Abduwali Ayup, said: “Are we living
In the early hours of Sunday, a convenience store clerk in Taoyuan was killed after reportedly asking a man to wear a mask. Although the suspect, a 41-year-old paper sculptor surnamed Chiang (蔣), initially complied, he was clearly incensed at the request as he took the mask off after paying and threw it at the 7-Eleven clerk, surnamed Tsai (蔡), police said. What might have ended there escalated to deadly proportions when Chiang returned to the store with a concealed knife, media reports said. He called on Tsai, 30, to step out and meet him, before allegedly proceeding to stab him repeatedly,