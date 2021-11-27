Walter Lohman On Taiwan: Taiwan’s semiconductor dilemma

Thanks to the communist side of the Strait, awareness of the threats facing Taiwan is higher than at any time in the last 50 years. It’s an opportunity to educate the world about all the country has to offer, from public health and disaster relief to entrepreneurship and democratic governance. One of Taiwan’s greatest strengths — its semiconductor industry — however, is also potentially a terrible political liability. Taipei and friends of Taiwan should be careful how they wield it. The idea that China could shut down large swaths of the global economy with an attack on the center of 60%