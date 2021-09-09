EDITORIAL: The canary in the coal mine

On Sunday, 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Poland arrived in Taiwan, following pledges and donations from other east European countries of Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Goodwill of this kind goes a long way and will not be forgotten.

Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) wrote on Twitter on Monday that Lithuania is now one of the top 10 destinations for online credit card purchases by Taiwanese.

Hsiao points to the increasing warmth that Taiwanese feel toward this small European state, and how this goodwill comes from gratitude for the vaccine donation. The donation, announced on June 22, follows Vilnius’ decision in March to open a Taiwanese representative office there using the word “Taiwanese” in its title.

Increased purchases of Lithuanian products by Taiwanese was also reported by public service broadcaster Lithuanian Radio and Television on June 25, immediately after the vaccine donation announcement, and again on Tuesday, under the headline “People in Taiwan up spending Lithuania’s online stores as ties grow stronger.”

Lithuania has come under fire from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the planned office. Vilnius is refusing to back down, insisting on its sovereign right to make its own decisions. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis has said that his country could be a “canary in the coal mine,” testing how small countries react to political and economic pressure from the CCP.

Landsbergis is the leader of the Lithuanian Christian Democrats, one of the parties that make up the coalition government, which includes the liberal Freedom Party, whose electoral program contains a clause supporting Taiwan’s statehood and independence.

He was also coauthor of an article published in June criticizing the CCP’s National Security Law in Hong Kong, saying that Lithuania should choose between liberal democratic allies and a “totalitarian and predatory Chinese communist regime,” and that it should “comprehensively strengthen her relations with Taiwan and support its political recognition in the international community as a de facto independent democratic state governed by the rule of law.”

While Beijing continues to try to persuade Taiwan’s few remaining diplomatic allies to switch their allegiance to China, hoping to deny Taiwan the international recognition it needs and advocates in international forums, it seems that countries such as Lithuania are offering a new channel of advocacy and support.

Indeed, on Wednesday last week, former NATO secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he had written a letter to Landsbergis, congratulating the Lithuanian government for its “courageous decision” to develop links with Taiwan.

On the same day, the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee recommended that the EU strengthen ties with Taiwan, and suggested it rename its trade office in Taipei the “European Union Office in Taiwan,” much to Beijing’s displeasure.

On Friday last week, 62 members of the European Parliament signed a letter condemning the CCP’s intimidation of and expressing support for Vilnius developing relations with Taiwan.

These recommendations have yet to be adopted, but the flurry of activity started by Lithuania’s courage and Landsbergis’ advocacy, and the support given by major figures and economic blocs, suggest that the “canary in the coal mine” will return to ground level still breathing.

East European states have less to lose from enraging China than larger EU countries, such as Germany, but this might change after German Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down, especially as a stronger pushback against Beijing’s bullying will align with US foreign policy goals.

The government should redouble its efforts to strengthen ties with such nations.