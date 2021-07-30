The Lithuanian government last month announced that it would donate 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, at a time when the country was still in a tight spot from an outbreak of the virus.
Ignoring Beijing’s threats and objections, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, in a pointed remark, said that “freedom-loving people should look out for each other.”
Landsbergis’ words sent me back to 2013, when I was on a group tour of the Baltic countries: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The visit to Lithuania, in particular, was a moving and memorable experience.
I stayed in the country for two days and spent the first day touring the capital, Vilnius.
In the city’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, my group noticed a pair of footprints set in stone on the square in front of Vilnius Cathedral.
Our local guide told us that the footprints mark the spot where the first person in the “Baltic chain” stood in 1989, when about 2 million people from the three countries joined hands to peacefully protest in opposition to Soviet Union rule.
The Taiwanese members of our group spontaneously joined hands and began to sing songs in Hoklo, commonly known as Taiwanese, such as She Is Our Treasure or Longing for the Spring Breeze. We expressed hope that one day Taiwan could gain independence, just as Lithuania had.
Next, we took in Gediminas’ Tower, where a documentary about the 1989 protest formed part of an exhibition. From the archive footage, one could see that people of all ages joined together to sing songs and express their desire for freedom. Beside the TV, photographs of the human chain were displayed in a glass cabinet. It was incredibly moving.
We also visited Vilnius University, the largest university in Lithuania. Our guide told us that it dates back to 1579, making it the oldest university of the Baltic states, and one of the oldest in eastern and central Europe. It has produced many of the country’s intellectuals and elites over the years.
The university was so successful that it was closed by order of Russian czar Nicholas I between 1832 and 1919. It was forced to close again during World War II, when Lithuania was occupied by Nazi Germany. Today, the venerable academic institution occupies an important place in Lithuania, and is a living monument to the suffering and hardship endured by its people.
Finally, we visited the Hill of Crosses in the north of the country. The first crosses were erected at the site to commemorate the dead following an unsuccessful rebellion by Lithuanians against the Russian Empire in 1831. Since then, Lithuanian Catholics have regularly made a pilgrimage to the hill to place crucifixes, statues of the Virgin Mary, carvings of Lithuanian patriots and other effigies to pray for peace, and remember those who gave their lives resisting Russia and Germany.
In 1993, Pope John Paul II visited the Hill of Crosses, calling it a place for hope, peace, love and sacrifice.
I remember walking along the narrow path toward the hill, our hearts bursting with reverence and sorrow for the country’s fallen heroes.
Lithuania was the first of the Baltic states to declare independence from the Soviet Union. It became a republic after several centuries of upheaval and adversity. Today, the country faces a future full of hope and optimism.
Lithuania has joined hands with an island nation thousands of kilometers away to support its struggle for freedom and democracy. Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, Lithuania and Taiwan can establish even stronger bonds of friendship.
Yeh Sai-ying is a member of the Northern Society.
Translated by Edward Jones
As the incursions by China into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone intensify, the international community’s anxiety has risen over the question of whether the US military would become directly involved in the case of an attack on Taiwan. Washington’s long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” does little to ease the trepidation. The rationale universally espoused on “strategic ambiguity” is that an announced commitment from Washington to directly defend Taiwan would encourage Taiwanese independence and consequently bring forth a Chinese military attack and a possible nuclear confrontation between two superpowers. However, this line of argument could soon lose steam if the subject is viewed from
Having deceived the world about its nuclear capabilities while preparing for an arms race, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now using its increasing nuclear forces for virtual nuclear coercion. This new threat will continue until the United States, Japan, and Taiwan can restore the CCP’s sense of fear. This dynamic is a familiar one for Taiwan. As the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capabilities have grown, its inhibitions about conducting larger and more frequent coercive military demonstrations have shrunk. The PLA now more openly practices for the destruction of Taiwan’s democracy and the murder of its citizens. In the nuclear realm,
Just a few days after an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in May announced that a domestically produced vaccine against the virus would become available late this month. At the time, even though the government had placed orders for the Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, just 700,000 of the doses had arrived, and many Taiwanese were reluctant to get inoculated, in no small part due to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) disinformation campaign about the AstraZeneca vaccine’s alleged shortcomings. Before the outbreak, the government had been successful in keeping the number of infections to a minimum,
The local outbreak of COVID-19 infections, which began in May, has been successfully brought under control, with daily new cases in the past week registering in the low 20s. Starting on Tuesday, many areas of the country will begin to lift some of the pandemic restrictions. This is an outstanding achievement, but there is cause for circumspection. The “vaccine chaos” instigated by China and its proxies has sown an undercurrent of unrest that could have an impact on Taiwan’s political stability and social fabric. Some have attributed the receding of the COVID-19 outbreak to the arrival and administration of a large quantity