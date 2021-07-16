The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in September 2019. It was the seventh country to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016 — the result of a concerted effort by Beijing to lure away Taipei’s remaining allies and squeeze Taiwan’s presence on the international stage.
China’s motivation is clear: If not a single country in the world formally recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign state, Beijing would be able to argue that it is legally within its rights to annex it.
The Solomon Islands possesses significant value to Beijing because of its strategic location. China’s long-term goal is to diminish and, if possible, erase the US’ military and diplomatic dominance in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Solomons’ proximity to Australia is another factor. Canberra is a key regional US ally and military partner, home to a number of important military and intelligence-gathering installations, and is a vital docking and resupply location for the US Navy. Australia also possesses rich deposits of iron ore, which are vital to China’s steel industry. Some Australian security analysts believe Beijing plans to build a military base on the Solomon Islands now that it has its government in its pocket.
The amount of money that Beijing showered on the Solomons is unknown, but Taiwan had pledged US$8.5 million in funds for its government, which has a population of just 600,000, for the fiscal year covering 2019 and last year. The Pacific nation’s main source of income is derived from timber exports.
In October 2019, the New York Times reported that the provincial government of the island of Tulagi in the Solomon archipelago signed away exclusive development rights for the entire island and its surroundings to China Sam Enterprise Group, which has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The Times report said that Tulagi’s residents were shocked to learn of the deal, having been kept completely in the dark by their government.
The renewable 75-year lease included provisions for a fishery base, an operations center and “the building or enhancement of the airport.” It is not hard to envision the gradual conversion of civilian facilities into a military base; Tulagi’s deep-water harbor would be ideal for China’s navy. However, in a rare victory against Chinese expansion, the deal was ruled to be unconstitutional.
Daniel Suidani, the premier of Malaita, the Solomons’ largest province, is one of the Pacific nation’s most vocal critics of Beijing. He has said that he would refuse any Chinese investment in his province, bringing him into direct conflict with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.
Suidani arrived in Taipei on May 26 to receive medical treatment for a suspected brain tumor and is on the road to recovery. He said earlier this week that he was denied state funding for medical treatment in his own country due to his anti-China stance. The Solomon Islands government has said that Suidani’s trip to Taiwan was “unauthorized.”
Suidani’s actions have exposed simmering tensions on the archipelago over the central government switching allegiance to China. Many residents, particularly in Malaita, have voiced concerns over Beijing’s treatment of Christians, as well as its anti-democratic political system, and are worried that the government could lose control of the relationship with Beijing.
By providing emergency medical assistance to Suidani, Taiwan has shown compassion and has also achieved a small diplomatic coup that could mark the beginning of another diplomatic reversal.
The decision that Taiwan’s voters reach in the December referendum on whether to reverse President Tsai’s (蔡英文) decision to allow importation of US pork containing ractopamine could have significant strategic reverberations. The fate of this referendum could go a long way toward determining Taiwan’s trade competitiveness in the coming decade. It is an unfortunate reality that US trade policy is not well integrated into its foreign policy, and that Washington views Taipei’s approach to US pork as a proxy for Taiwan’s reliability on its trade commitments. However, if Taiwan voters reverse President Tsai’s pledge to open Taiwan’s market to the same pork
The period from 2003 to 2007 marked an unprecedented change in the People’s Republic of China with the dawn of what came to be known as the rights protection movement. This shift was precipitated by the Sun Zhigang (孫志剛) incident, when a college graduate from Wuhan was arbitrarily arrested, detained and murdered for not having documents to prove his right to work in Guangzhou. This led to a public outcry and, surprisingly, resulted in the urban repatriation law being scrapped the following month. Yu Jiang (俞江) — one of three legal scholars, along with Teng Biao (滕彪) and Xu Zhiyong
Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been urged to follow the science. If you have been skeptical about new vaccine technologies or the need for lengthy lockdowns, you have likely had friends retort with advice from the WHO or the US Centers for Disease Control, or even quote an academic study or two. However, there is one area where governments and societies at large have not followed the science — wearing masks outdoors. For more than a year, scientists have continually found that SARS-CoV-2, including its Delta variant, is transmitted outdoors only in exceptionally rare circumstances. Where they
As a political economist, I start every day with three things: drinking a cup of black coffee, reading the news and checking some statistics. A little over a year ago, I mostly read the news about how the world leaders were managing their national affairs, as well as how they are (not) getting along on this planet we call home. After reading the news on different national and international events, I check some figures that are critical for my studies. I mostly focus on the daily fluctuation of oil prices, my country’s exchange rate and global prices of precious metals. However, in