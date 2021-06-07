Technology a key virus prevention mechanism

By Johnson Huang 黃兆聖





IN the initial stages of a virus outbreak, the epidemic investigation system is an important tool against virus transmission.

It provides a large volume of data that can be used to set up a predictive model to determine the possibility and direction of an outbreak. Even more importantly, it can be used to determine how to effectively disseminate information to the authorities so that they can make early preparations to halt virus transmission.

During the early stages of establishing a registration system using a person’s full name, I repeatedly pointed out that systems at hospital entrances that required a person to write their name on paper with a pen would become a major vector of virus transmission, and that handwriting recognition would become a major problem.

Today, COVID-19 is making a vicious comeback, posing an unprecedented challenge to Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts. As cases rise, there is a risk that medical capacity could become overwhelmed and collapse, so technological solutions to pandemic prevention should be fully utilized.

The registration system, which has advanced beyond forms filled out by hand to the Executive Yuan’s system of registration through text messages, has improved the reliability of data for contact tracing.

SMART TRACING

It is time to move to “smart” registration, such as a system that uses time-spatial algorithms and path-prediction learning to quickly identify high-risk times, locations and the paths of confirmed cases and potentially infected people, to quickly predict association and infection risks, and inform people who they have potentially been in contact with so that they can begin self-health management as soon as possible.

Once a person’s whereabouts have been ascertained, this process could simplify contact tracing, and thus promote pandemic prevention by alerting individual members of the public.

Furthermore, a digital vaccination pass could be developed to be used as a basis for the registration system.

HELPING OLDER PEOPLE

Older people who might not be adept at using smartphones should have access to equipment or staff to help them with image recognition or devices used to read National Health Insurance or identification cards to complete the registration process.

This approach would not only help improve the reliability of data, it would also simplify the process for older people.

HEALTH MANAGEMENT

The second necessary measure for epidemic prevention is the creation of a self-health management system that reinforces the separation of people with light and even serious symptoms.

If the medical system were to collapse, a reliance on self-health management, and family and community assistance, would become even more important.

As the number of infected people increases, an artificial intelligence-based health management platform should be created and made full use of, and Internet of Things technology should be used to monitor changes in confirmed cases who are under home quarantine, such as blood oxygen levels and body temperature.

It should also be possible to provide a care template based on a person’s age, symptoms and habits to lighten the burden on caretakers.

Johnson Huang is managing director of AdvMeds Co and a board member of Health Level Seven Taiwan.

Translated by Perry Svensson