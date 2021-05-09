Quit the Bakurova gossip
There have been anonymous reports online in the past few days that Taiwanese actress Larisa Bakurova is becoming involved in rhythmic gymnastics. Under the headline: “Has Larisa really made such an effort?” an article said that there were accusations that she had “parachuted into rhythmic gymnastics” and was “undermining athletes from all schools”; that it was “not clear where raised funds are going”; that “Taoyuan City Government subsidies of NT$3 million [US$107,496] all go to Larisa’s school”; and that Wuhan Junior High School was being used for her gymnastics program, but that “none of the team members are students at the school.”
Luckily, as soon as the accusations appeared, clear-eyed Internet users came to her defense.
Bakurova has practiced rhythmic gymnastics since she was a child. She achieved recognition in Ukraine, the country of her birth, and has won awards in international competitions. Her gymnastics career came to an end following an injury, but she did not give up and forged a new career as a model, working in many countries around the world.
She eventually came to Taiwan, and through hard work, she developed her modeling career and transitioned to entertainment. After marrying a Taiwanese man, she started training rhythmic gymnastics athletes, a sport with few practitioners in Taiwan. In addition to inviting one of her friends — a winner of two Olympic bronze medals — as a guest coach, she led athletes to a competition in the US, where they won a gold medal.
Rhythmic gymnastics is not popular in Taiwan, so by using her experience to train athletes and raise funds to support their training and competitions, Bakurova is making a great contribution.
Gossip and groundless rumors could hurt her, but luckily she has not been affected, and continues to make a contribution and develop rhythmic gymnastics in the hopes of giving even more children who like the sport the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.
I am a military instructor at Bakurova’s university, but I do not know her, nor do I know if the online accusations are true, but looking at her past, I cannot help but feel wronged on her behalf.
In addition to training athletes, she is also working to realize her dreams, studying for a doctorate at our university, doing research related to the expertise and teaching methods required to become a coach.
I am happy to see that she does what makes her happy, and hope that this will put an end to the rumors and gossip. I also hope that Taiwanese rhythmic gymnastics will be successful and make an international impression.
Chen Hung-hui
New Taipei City
