Police stuck in quasi-feudal culture

By Teddy Su 蘇天從





Local media have over the past few days reported widely on a bizarre birthday celebration at a police precinct headquarters in Kaohsiung. While celebrating the birthday of the police captain, the chiefs of five police stations took off their jackets and, forming a human chain, performed an impromptu lion dance to entertain their boss.

Rather than sneer at them, as some have done, the correct response should be regret regarding the prevailing culture within the police force.

About two decades ago, after several Taichung police officers died in the line of duty, then-Taichung mayor Chang Wen-ying (張溫鷹) wrote a letter to a newspaper, the content of which is still vivid in my memory.

In the letter, Chang wrote about the perceived difference in career prospects of police officers and civil servants.

Those who pass the standard civil service entrance exam can within 10 years rise through the ranks from an entry-level administrative officer to a specialist, and become a grade 9 section chief. By contrast, due to the police force’s flatter hierarchical structure, there are far fewer opportunities for promotion.

In a situation with “many monks and not much gruel to go around,” a police officer has to fight tooth and nail to stand out from the crowd and achieve recognition, Chang wrote.

However, an officer’s strenuous efforts still do no guarantee their promotion, as there are two cultural weaknesses within the police force: performance appraisals and personal recommendations.

When an officer undergoes a performance appraisal, irrespective of whether it is an ordinary appraisal or a case appraisal, the power flows directly from the pen of their senior officer.

If a senior officer, for whatever reason, wishes to smear an officer or even strip them of their position, it only takes the flourish of a pen.

If an officer applies for promotion or transfer — which might be rejected even for officers with glowing performance appraisal records — it would be game over if the applicant has a poor appraisal attached to their name.

There is a case of a police chief who held grudges against an extremely able officer simply because they once forgot to bring their mobile phone to an exercise on a large training ground, and so could not be contacted. Despite the officer having no other blemishes on their record, the chief cut the officer to shreds during the next performance appraisal.

The officer was marked down for transgressions such as “failing to handle matters proactively,” “lacking enthusiasm,” “seldom taking the initiative to provide assistance,” “failing to bring honor to the team,” “not putting their heart into official duties” and “difficulty getting along with others.”

The terrible appraisal made the officer look like the world’s worst employee and an all-round bad egg. Unless the officer is fortunate enough to have a benevolent and forward-thinking chief in the future, their career will have been irreparably damaged.

Within the police force, the more important the position, the more importance is attached to personal recommendations, which are like a key that opens the door to promotion.

If a chief is unwilling to provide an officer with a recommendation, they would have no chance of being promoted. They would not even be admitted to the instruction courses or sit the exams required to apply for a promotion.

Even if an officer is fortunate enough to always work under good senior officers, who respect their opinion on legal matters, support their methods and recognize their wisdom, and they eventually become station chief, the officer might still tremble with fear in front of their precinct captain and fawn over them every time they have the chance.

Performing a lion dance on their birthday is a trifling example.

It is part of the lower-ranking officers’ job to constantly be on the lookout, weigh the words and body language of their superior and indulge their every whim. Extraordinary levels of sacrifice and dedication must be shown to achieve honor and rank in this quasi-feudal system.

To avoid partial or unjust performance appraisals or decisions whether to promote an officer, high-ranking police officers must heed the advice of Ming Dynasty official Lu Kun (呂坤), who said: “When you learn of a defamatory allegation against an individual, do not hastily rush to judgement, but examine the characters of the accuser and the accused. If the issuer of the defamatory allegation is a virtuous and able person, then the defamed individual is probably culpable. On the other hand, if he who made the allegation is unworthy, it is probable that he has over-stated the truth.”

High-ranking police officials should keep this sage advice at the forefront of their mind during performance appraisals and when making personnel decisions.

Teddy Su is a civil servant and author.

Translated by Edward Jones