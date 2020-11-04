The government has stood its ground regarding Indonesian demands that Taiwanese employers should shoulder part of the pre-departure costs of migrant workers, stating on Monday that it would not accept these one-sided terms. However, other than reiterating for the past few months that this is not acceptable, there does not seem to be any concrete progress on the issue.
Indonesia first announced the changes on July 30, when it said it was ready to send workers abroad after a nearly four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it had reached agreements with 14 countries, including Taiwan, on the supply of migrant workers. Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor denied having discussions with Jakarta about the matter.
On Wednesday last week, the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei sent a letter to the ministry stating that from Jan. 1, Taiwanese employers would be required to pay 11 types of fees for Indonesian workers before they depart for Taiwan.
Considering the notorious exploitation and abuse migrants suffer at the hands of unscrupulous brokers and employers after arriving in Taiwan heavily in debt, it only makes sense that Indonesia is trying to protect its citizens. However, while being sympathetic to the plight of migrant workers, the government is right that such issues need to be agreed upon following bilateral discussions and should not be unilaterally imposed.
These fees could cost as much as NT$100,000, and must be paid before the worker arrives. If the worker leaves, the employer would have to pay the same amount to hire a replacement. Businesses such as fishing vessel owners already save a lot of money by hiring migrant workers, and their poor track record of abuse and exploitation might leave them little sympathy in this situation, but this across-the-board law is harmful to ordinary as well as disadvantaged Taiwanese.
For example, many disadvantaged or elderly people rely on migrant workers to care for them, and many cannot afford to pay these costs. In August, the Federation of the Spinal Cord Injured launched a protest against these stipulations. Last month, another disabled people’s association staged a rally outside the Indonesian trade office.
Yet what is the solution? Simply rejecting Indonesia’s demands would cause major issues with the implementation date looming, and reverting to how things were before would only allow the exploitation of workers to continue.
Some have suggested that Taiwan turn to other Asian countries to recruit workers. However, Indonesians comprise the largest percentage of migrant workers in the nation at 265,553 as of the end of September. They would be hard to replace.
The root of the problem remains that the hiring system is broken and gives brokers too much power, charging workers exorbitant fees that they spend years paying back. The brokers usually side with the employers when it comes to abuse, including forcing workers to perform jobs outside of their contract. Enforcement of workers’ rights and safety has remained problematic and inefficient.
A complete overhaul of the system is needed to fix the problem, but the government has been unwilling to do that, consistently siding with employers and using the “free market” as an excuse to allow them to choose how they want to hire and offering useless band-aid solutions.
Some concessions need to be made and strict, specific regulations should be worked out between the two countries. Taiwan should not just accept Indonesia’s demands, but it also has to offer something convincing in return to protect Indonesian citizens on its soil.
Things have gotten tense in the Taiwan Strait this year and few observers seem to understand why. Almost every article written on the Chinese Communist Party’s political and military provocations toward Taiwan say basically the same thing: specific events or triggers occurred that caused China to react and ratchet up tensions. Sometimes the culprit is Taiwan’s presidential elections. Sometimes it’s an arms sales announcement. Sometimes it’s an official US State Department visit to that otherwise diplomatically-isolated country. The result is always the same: China got angry and lashed out. As an explanatory tool, action-reaction dynamics are attractive. But they are shallow and misleading
Some time ago, an article was published in the Chinese-language media about a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson’s low-key visit to meet members of Indian think tanks, and the business and industrial communities, to discuss how Taiwan-India exchanges could help both nations. The article analyzed the huge potential such exchanges could have in terms of trade, education, technology, democracy, security and military affairs. It was written in 2012, and the then-DPP chairperson was President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Little has changed regarding the article’s main points, despite the eight intervening years. What has changed is the international context and the apparent openness
International travel during this age of COVID-19 can induce a jarring culture shock. Recently, I flew out of the UK, a state with one of the worst cases and deaths per million population figures, and into Taiwan, a country with one of the best records for containing the spread of the disease. Off the ramp in Taipei, I am steered to a line for non-residents who need to quarantine, which is everyone. I pay NT$1,000 for a 30-day 4G mobile phone number, I confirm my quarantine details and contacts, go through customs, collect my luggage and am steered to a
The US presidential election is to take place on Tuesday, and given the considerable role that the “leader of the free world” plays in geopolitical affairs, it is important to consider the implications for Taiwan of either a re-election for US President Donald Trump or a victory for former US vice president Joe Biden. Biden has a lead nationally and in most battleground states, but if anything has been learned from the 2016 elections it is that polls do not always get it right, and who will be the president of the US would not be decided until the last vote