According to a report in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), Chinese student Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭), who was sentenced to 14 months in prison for contravening the National Security Act (國家安全法), ended up not having to serve any jail time as his sentence was offset by time served in detention while awaiting the final verdict.
However, as he was still implicated in another case involving national security, the courts prevented him from leaving the country, and this order was on Sept. 23 extended by a further eight months.
Although Zhou was not allowed to leave the country, neither was he forbidden from moving around freely within the country, leaving many to ask why, if he was involved in a national security case, there were no restrictions placed on his movements.
Article 18-1, paragraph 1 of the Statute Governing the Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (兩岸人民關係條例) states that the National Immigration Agency has the power to temporarily place Chinese citizens considered a threat to national security or social order, prior to deportation, in detention centers, and this could apply to Zhou.
The problem with this is that the permissible detention period has a limit of 40 to 50 days and, in line with the Council of Grand Justices’ Interpretation No. 710, any extension must first be approved by a judge. In cases where it is unknown when they would be concluded, this requirement is inherently flawed.
More importantly, detention is intended to be in preparation for deportation, and there is a clear contradiction here when applied to a defendant awaiting trial. It is also because of this that detention does seem to be the optimum method of constraint for a defendant awaiting trial, especially when the intention is to prevent them from gathering intelligence.
The problem is, Zhou’s case involves the crime of developing an organization that poses a threat to national security, which according to Article 2-1 of the National Security Act, requires a custodial sentence of no more than five years.
While five years is not a light sentence, neither is it a heavy one, and since the case is already in the courts, in line with the principle that detention is used only when necessary, detention could be substituted for several other methods, such as restrictions on overseas travel or on residence, or entrusting the accused to the custody of a third party.
Of these, two options — overseas travel restrictions and limits upon residence — cannot fulfill the requirement of 24-hour surveillance, and therefore do not address the problem of possible flight risk or unrestricted movement.
The solution to this was to bolster the options available to judges to use to supplement or replace detention, adding as many as eight measures during amendments last year to Article 116-2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法).
In Zhou’s case, to prevent him from going wherever he pleases and potentially gathering intelligence, Measure 4 — “appropriate monitoring by technical equipment” — or Measure 8 — “other matters the court considers appropriate” — could be used to help mitigate the surveillance loopholes caused by the lack of detention.
Unfortunately, under an amendment passed in July last year, the Judicial Yuan was given until Sept. 1 of this year to announce a viable replacement to electronic monitoring, but the required equipment and supplementary measures have yet to be finalized.
Until this is done, there will still be problems surrounding alternatives to detention.
Wu Ching-chin is an associate law professor at Aletheia University.
Translated by Paul Cooper
In the closing weeks of 2000, an army of Singaporean government officials descended on Washington to make good on a handshake between then-US President Bill Clinton and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (吳作棟). They had agreed to strike an FTA after a round of golf in Brunei that past November. Running a small city-state, Singapore’s leaders and their diplomats live with their ear to the ground, attuned to the slightest geopolitical movements. They were motivated then by a big-picture strategic concern — keeping the US embedded in their region. An FTA they thought would help do that. It worked. Clinton’s successor,
On Oct. 7, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi sent letters to the Indian media asking them to refrain from calling Taiwan a country while reporting on its 109th National Day, which fell on Saturday last week. This move backfired and, on the contrary, contributed to the immense popularity of Taiwan among Indians, leading to an outpouring of congratulations for it on Twitter. Asked about the letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “There is a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Tajinder Singh Bagga put up several banners outside the
Next month, on Nov. 3, US voters will go to the polls to pick their next president, a choice between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term. Residents of Taiwan have to wonder how the two will differ in terms of the US’ future Taiwan policy and which will be better for Taiwan. What stands out about the former vice president is how little he has said about Taiwan, and that information about his views or his polices about US-Taiwan relations should be so scarce. That is unusual given that Biden has served in government
On Oct. 6, the UN Committee on Human Rights released a statement on the concentration camps in China’s Xinjiang region in which at least 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are incarcerated. On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was telling delegates at a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meeting that “happiness among the people in Xinjiang is on the rise.” It was a stark reminder of the CCP’s longstanding practice of trampling on human rights and deceiving the world. In October last year, the Taiwan East Turkestan Association and the Taiwan Friends of Tibet held an event titled