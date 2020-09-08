With the rise of civil awareness, public space utilization has gradually gained people’s attention, especially the user experience aspect. Among the most discussed spaces are park facilities, due to their common installment.
From the 1990s to the 2010s, canned amusement equipment was commonly installed in park playgrounds. These kinds of composite structures are standardized products, made mainly of plastic.
In 2015, a group of mothers formed Taiwan Parks and Playgrounds for Children by Children (TPPCC), calling for parks to be designed with children in mind, replacing canned amusement equipment with parent and child-friendly facilities.
Promoted in community workshops, policy presentations and on social media, TPPCC has persuaded the Taipei and New Taipei City governments to adopt their proposals, incorporating the concept of participatory design into park plans and thus gradually diversifying amusement equipment in park areas.
The following year, the Taipei City Government started to remove canned amusement equipment in 57 parks, such as Linong Park, Rongxing Garden Park, Dajia Riverside Park and Bihu Park.
Some play components designed with local features and adventure settings, which provide a challenging environment, were installed, turning the canned playground into an inclusive one.
This is an example of successful citizen participation, showing how civil power can alter society’s imagination and plans for public spaces.
While women’s rights groups have striven for negotiations on spaces for children, the ambivalence toward park utilization between generations has steadily emerged.
Inclusive playground designer Michael Cohen has said that many playgrounds known for their “multi-generational” design, to a large extent, neglect the needs of older people, due to their overemphasis on children’s needs.
Notably, according to the Taipei City Government’s definition of incorporated playgrounds, they should “put emphasis on the needs of different children under different circumstances, offering equal engagement in play areas.”
Apparently in the eyes of the people concerned, the aging population, which constitutes a huge group of people, does not count as users of inclusive playgrounds.
Although older people might no longer be as strong and energetic as young people, it does not mean that they lack the energy to use outdoor playgrounds.
According to the Taipei City Government Inclusive Playground Design Principle, playgrounds should exclude spacial barriers and promote fair use “for everyone,” a definition that should include not only children, but also older people and those with disabilities.
“Be inclusive” and “be fair,” Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office section head Hsu Yao-jen (許耀仁) once said, adding that the concept of designing inclusive amusement equipment is to break down user age and ability boundaries to “allow different groups of people to play and cooperate with each other, achieving mutual growth.”
However, when actually planning and building urban parks, the design for seniors remains mostly outmoded, and mostly only fitness equipment for gentle exercise is considered.
Such design not only fails to consider the needs of exercise, safety, entertainment and social interaction, but also fails to fulfill the purpose of building inclusive playgrounds that offer opportunities for cross-age and cross-group engagements.
To address this, a design group formed by Lin Zi-chen (林子宸) and Hsu Tian-rui (許天睿), who are landscape architecture students at Chung Yuan Christian University, provides a different solution.
“Energetic Senior Lifestyle” designed cross-age, interactive amusement equipment called “A-Mazing” (迷宮樂). Distinct from play components and fitness equipment in normal parks, A-Mazing allows for the participation of multiple users simultaneously through a large wooden table design.
Along with its unique external appearance and mutual cooperative game mechanics, A-Mazing not only provides opportunities and facilitates interaction between children and older adults, it also aids in improving muscle training and cognitive function. While satisfying the needs of both groups, A-Mazing artfully fulfills the original intention of inclusive playground design.
Additionally, a concept of “intergenerational co-housing” has emerged. Mentioned by several politicians in the past few days, the idea aims to attract groups of people who are not related, of different ages and from different generations, to share living space with inclusive design.
Perhaps before building more intergenerational spaces, the public sector should contribute more toward building cross-age and cross-group parks, especially on building an intergenerational co-playing “Space for All Ages,” laying a foundation for more amusement equipment with inclusive space designs, such as A-Mazing, in Taiwan’s parks.
Chang Liang and Wu Xiao-mi are studying for their master’s degrees at National Yang-Ming University’s Institute of Science, Technology and Society.
In about two months, the US is to hold its presidential elections and pundits are already spouting a wide range of opinions on the candidates: “Will former US vice president Joe Biden or US President Donald Trump be better for Taiwan?” It is an obvious, catchy topic, and one that deserves an answer. So, as a longtime observer and commentator on Taiwan and its democracy, I will not hold back. In this election, whether Biden or Trump wins, as far as Taiwan is concerned, does not matter that much. It can and will definitely make a difference for the US, but, as
All students have the same right to education, regardless of their background and path of study. There should not be any discrimination in the access to education, but the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) latest policy excludes and discriminates against foreign students wishing to learn Chinese in Taiwan. On Monday last week, the MOE announced that all degree-seeking foreign students would be allowed to enter or return to Taiwan, regardless of progress in study. This policy benefited thousands of students, but unfortunately, Chinese-language students, like myself, were excluded. On Sunday, the Taipei Times reported on an education symposium held last week at National
On Tuesday, the Pentagon released its annual report to the US Congress, titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2020. The report makes for sober reading. One of its biggest takeaways, aside form the conclusion that Taiwan no longer holds an advantage over China, is that Beijing now has command over the largest navy in the world, if measured by number of hulls: It has 350 ships, compared with the US’ 293. While the US Navy still has a combined tonnage of at least twice that of China’s, Beijing is churning out increasingly sophisticated warships, reaching wartime
Cultural sensitivity toward Aborigines has been called into question again after National Chengchi University president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) said on Monday that “400 years ago, Taiwan was a primitive society where people did not have sufficient clothes to cover their bodies,” when welcoming a Czech delegation. Kuo made the statement with regard to Taiwan’s modern technological advancements, human rights achievements and stellar performance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the nation should certainly be proud. However, it was completely unnecessary to make such a juxtaposition. It is a given that almost any country is significantly more advanced than it was 400