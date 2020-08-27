On Aug. 15, Lockheed Martin Corp in the US signed contracts to sell 90 F-16 warplanes, of which Taiwan is buying 66 for a total US$8 billion, while Morocco is buying the other 24.
Washington’s approval of the F-16V deal with Taiwan reveals four things.
First, the US believes that Taiwan needs to acquire new types of fighters for its air defense to be powerful enough to play its part in its multidomain deterrence strategy. Notably, the F-16Vs are equipped with high-performance AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars that can detect fifth-generation stealth aircraft, making them a formidable opponent for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).
Second, the considerations and layout of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy place Taiwan at the “core” of the Indo-Pacific region.
Furthermore, Japan and South Korea are buying F-35s while Taiwan is buying F-16Vs, and India and Singapore also have strong air defense capabilities. All in all, these Indo-Pacific countries’ air defenses are the greatest challenge for the PLAAF, and Taiwan’s F-16V fleet will play the most important deterrent role of all.
Third, ever since US President Donald Trump took office, his administration has vowed to face up to the task of boosting Taiwan’s defense capabilities and its foreign relations, as well as directly strengthening US-Taiwan relations.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s four-day visit to Taiwan earlier this month and the signing of the F-16V deal both show that, even though there are domestic political considerations behind everything the US does, all of its Taiwan-friendly policies are geared toward spoken or unspoken recognition of Taiwan’s role as a “quasi-ally.”
Fourth, when the F-16Vs that Taiwan has signed up to purchase enter service in the Republic of China Air Force’s fleet, they would boost the power of the air force, whose nearly 400 combat aircraft are one of the most important elements for enforcing multidomain deterrence and air defense.
As well as enabling Taiwan to safeguard airspace to the west of the Taiwan Strait’s median line, they would keep the airspace that lies to the southwest and east of Taiwan firmly within the nation’s grasp.
It is often said that “without air defense there is no national defense.” It might be a hackneyed phrase, but it is as true of the Taiwan Strait today as it has ever been.
As long as the Chinese Communist Party does not renounce the use of armed force against Taiwan, this nation’s defense will still be orientated toward arms purchases and war preparedness. Everyone in Taiwan should stand shoulder to shoulder in support of its national defense and armed forces to ensure that the PLA will not even dream of overstepping the mark.
Ray Song is a graduate of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs.
Translated by Julian Clegg
