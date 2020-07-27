On July 13, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a press statement saying that China’s claims in the South China Sea were “completely unlawful” and that its “nine-dash line” map “offers no coherent legal basis.”
The statement was, of course, strongly opposed by China and decried as “completely unjustified.”
Political rhetoric aside, Pompeo’s argument is indeed legitimate: The “nine-dash line” contravenes international law, not least the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in two main aspects.
First, its legal terminology is incompatible with the UNCLOS.
For instance, based on the map, China claims to have “indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and the adjacent waters, and enjoys sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the relevant waters.”
However, “adjacent waters” and “relevant waters” remain undefined in the UNCLOS, and there is no specific maritime zone designated to these waters.
In other words, since the map’s terminology does not cohere with the legal definitions of the UNCLOS, China’s claims in the South China Sea disputes, underpinned by the map, are without legal effect.
Second, maps do not constitute titles in international law.
Academics, such as Florian Dupuy and Pierre-Marie Dupuy, have pointed out that “cartographic materials do not by themselves have any legal value.”
This legal principal is highlighted in a 1986 International Court of Justice ruling in the frontier dispute between Burkina Faso and Mali.
According to the court’s press release on the case, “maps merely constitute information, and never constitute territorial titles in themselves alone.”
Furthermore, while maps could be employed “to establish the real facts,” their value depends on both “their technical reliability and their neutrality in relation to the dispute and the parties to that dispute,” it reads.
The “nine-dash line” is not only unreliable due to its inherent legal ambiguity and incompatibility with the UNCLOS, its lack of neutrality is candidly illustrated by other claimants’ formal diplomatic protests in the South China Sea disputes, such as those from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
In short, Pompeo is right. The “nine-dash line” holds no legal value, and neither do China’s claims based on the map.
Hsueh Chin is studying international relations, and global economics and management at Jacobs University Bremen in Germany.
One of the consequences of India’s face-off with China in the Galwan Valley in its Ladakh region last month — Chinese soldiers killed 20 unarmed Indian soldiers with iron rods and clubs studded with iron nails — is that India is upgrading and intensifying its ties with Taiwan. This is reflected, as a first step, in the appointment of a top career diplomat as India’s representative to Taiwan. Because India and Taiwan do not maintain formal diplomatic ties, due to India’s adherence to a “one China” policy, New Delhi and Taipei use different nomenclatures for their missions. India’s representation in
As an art historian specialized in Taiwanese art history, I appreciate the Taipei Times’ feature, “Taiwan in Time: Private parts not allowed” (July 12, page 8) for showcasing a story about Taiwanese art. Such stories have been ignored in Taiwan for a long time, as the discourses were dominated by Chinese and Western art history. The article proves that Taiwanese art history is fascinating, which my own academic experience can also vouch for. It reminded me of my research on the topic of “art and pornography” two decades ago, so I would like to share some of my knowledge. First,
There are perhaps only a handful of things we actually know with any degree of certainty about the strategic intentions animating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elite. One of them is that they plan to conquer Taiwan. Beijing has made the subjugation of Taiwan’s democratic government the granite pillar of its party-state policy, wrapped it in iron, and shined bright lights on it so that everyone knows to avoid collision. Students of introductory-level Chinese politics courses learn that the annexation of Taiwan is a matter of paramount importance to the CCP. So why is it so difficult for policymakers to accept
On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law, and that he did not recognize China’s “nine-dash line.” He also called upon other countries to raise their objections to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said a 2016 tribunal ruling on the sea against China was legally binding. The South China Sea is a major international seaway linking the Pacific and Indian oceans. It entails the second-busiest sea route in the world, through which more than half of the world’s large