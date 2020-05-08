On Monday, retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force major general Qiao Liang (喬良) issued an unexpected warning on Chinese social media app Weixin. Titled “The Taiwan problem cannot be solved with rashness and radicalism,” Qiao warned against “nationalism that could harm the country,” and specifically cautioned against voices advocating using the novel coronavirus as a “tactical window” to launch an attack on Taiwan.
Some might be tempted to brush off Qiao’s post as just another bit of noise on Chinese social media. However, Qiao is not just any old retired PLA officer. A professor at the PLA National Defense University in Beijing, Qiao coauthored the book Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America. First published in 1999, the book sets out a blueprint for defeating the US through non-conventional means and is regarded by many as the most influential book on Chinese grand military strategy since Sun Tzu’s (孫子)The Art of War. That such a hawkish figure as Qiao felt it necessary to issue a warning about nationalism should ring alarm bells in Taipei and in Washington.
We should not rule out the possibility that Xi’s military advisers are telling him he has been gifted a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take military action against Taiwan, while the world’s hands are tied dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As Qiao pointed out, military personnel on at least four of the US Navy’s aircraft carrier groups in the Indo-Pacific region have been infected by the virus, which would severely limit Washington’s ability to come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of an attack, providing the PLA with a tactical advantage.
During the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, then-US president John F. Kennedy came under enormous pressure from some of his national security advisers to carry out a pre-emptive strike against the Soviet Union. Fortunately, Kennedy possessed the intellectual capacity to face down his hawkish advisers. By contrast, Xi might have boxed himself into a corner as a result of his jingoistic rhetoric on Taiwan and is finding it difficult to resist his generals.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is also under unprecedented pressure from its citizens due to its criminally negligent bungling of the initial virus outbreak in Wuhan. The party could feel it has no choice but to create the mother of all distractions to stay in power. Witness Argentina in 1982, then-military junta head General Leopoldo Galtieri tried to divert public attention from the nation’s chronic economic problems and the regime’s human rights violations by invading the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory long claimed by Buenos Aires.
An alternative scenario is that Xi himself is banging the drum for war against the recommendations of his advisers. He has repeatedly threatened to annex Taiwan by force and hinted that time is running out. The behavior of his regime has appeared increasingly recalcitrant, as evidenced by the sinking of a Vietnamese vessel in the South China Sea on April 26. The Chinese Liaoning carrier group has been on maneuvers in the East China Sea, which some military observers believe is designed to sow confusion over the landing site of an invasion force, and force the Taiwanese military to disperse troops away from the west coast.
Moreover, Xi is not averse to taking huge strategic gambles, as evidenced by his militarization of the South China Sea and mass incarceration of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.
Qiao attributes increased nationalism, in part, as a reaction to the strident rhetoric emanating from Washington in the past few weeks. The US must ensure it does not push Xi into a corner. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government must use all assets at its disposal to closely monitor the situation. While an invasion might appear improbable, history is littered with examples of rash military adventurism that defy conventional wisdom at the time.
While the world may never know whether the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus originated from deliberate or accidental activities in a Chinese biological laboratory, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship is callously exploiting the “China Virus” as a weapon to extend its military control from the First Island Chain to the Second Island Chain. As most of the world reeled from the toll in lives and the economic dislocations from lockdowns, the CCP has exploited these distractions by increasing its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activities in the First Island Chain, which extends from Japan through the Ryukyus, Taiwan and the Philippines, and in
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday announced new recycling fees and illegal dumping fines for installers of solar panels. Installers need to register panels with the agency, pay recycling fees of NT$1,000 (US$33.55) per kilowatt and face up to a NT$3 million fine if found illegally disposing of panels. While illegal dumping fees are in everyone’s interest, recycling fees hardly seem to work in the favor of the government’s expressed desire to rid the nation of nuclear power by 2025. The recycling fees are to go into a special fund, the agency said, adding that nearly NT$200 million is expected to
Netflix on April 21 announced that it had gained 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, almost double what market analysts had expected, largely due to the number of people staying home because of lockdowns or stay-at-home advisories to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While that was good news for the world’s largest streaming service, it might not be for Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC), one of the four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), which on April 10 posted a combined loss of NT$13.99 billion (US$469.43 million) for the quarter, its worst performance in five years. That
In the film Casablanca, there is an epic scene in which French refugees sing La Marseillaise and chant Vive la France to drown out Nazi officers singing a German anthem. In real life, something similar happened in Taiwan. Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a former manager of Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong, on Saturday last week reopened his business in Taipei. His previous bookstore was forced to shut down for selling banned books detailing the secrets of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership. Lam and the bookstore’s other four stakeholders were arrested and incarcerated. Days before the reopening in Taipei, three people attacked Lam with