India’s palm oil imports last month fell 10 percent from a month earlier, as refiners ramped up purchases of rival soy oil to take advantage of New Delhi’s move to allow duty-free imports of the vegetable oil to calm all-time high prices, a trade body said on Friday.
Higher soy oil purchases by the world’s biggest edible oil importer would support US soy oil prices, but dent rival palm oil’s share in Indian buying and force Malaysian and Indonesian sellers to offer discounts to regain the market share, traders said.
India’s palm oil imports last month fell to 530,420 tonnes from 590,921 tonnes a month earlier, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
Soy oil imports jumped 125 percent from a month earlier to a record 519,566 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports rose 30 percent to 155,300 tonnes.
India in late May allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of soy oil and sunflower oil for the current and next fiscal years ending March 31, as part of efforts to keep a lid on local edible oil prices.
Through the end of June, soy oil’s premium over palm oil was less than US$150 per tonne, but since palm oil attracts a 5.5 percent import tax, palm oil was effectively more expensive for Indian buyers, brokers said.
However, the gap between soy oil and palm oil has widened to more than US$350 per tonne in the past few weeks, making palm oil purchases more attractive for refiners, the SEA said.
“In August, palm oil imports could rise above 700,000 tonnes. There was huge buying in July after prices were corrected,” a Mumbai-based dealer at a global trading firm said.
Malaysian palm oil prices last month fell to their lowest in more than a year.
Other commodities:
‧Gold for December delivery rose US$8.30 to US$1,815.50 an ounce, rising 1.36 percent from a week earlier.
‧Silver for September delivery rose US$0.35 to US$20.70 an ounce, a weekly increase of 4.33 percent, while September copper fell US$0.04 to US$3.67 a pound, up 3.38 percent on the week.
Additional reporting by AP
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China
Government officials and business representatives yesterday participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區) in Kaohsiung, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to construct a 12-inch wafer plant. The 238-hectare park sits on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Thirty hectares of the first phase of development are reserved for TSMC’s planned factory, while the second phase is to be occupied by international semiconductor material and equipment companies, the Executive Yuan said in a statement yesterday. “The park will be connected with Tainan Science Park