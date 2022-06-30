Tesla lays off about 200 workers from Autopilot

Bloomberg





Tesla Inc laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, people familiar with the matter said.

Surprisingly, the majority of those who were let go were hourly workers, the people said.

As recently as last week, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk had outlined plans to cut 10 percent of salaried staff, but said he would be increasing hourly jobs.

Tesla vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California, U.S., June 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Teams at the San Mateo office were tasked with evaluating customer vehicle data related to the Autopilot driver-assistance features and performing so-called data labeling.

Many of the staff were data annotation specialists, all of which are hourly positions, one of the people said.

About 200 workers were let go in total, the people said.

Prior to the cuts, the office had about 350 employees, some of whom were already transferred to a nearby facility in the past few weeks.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla is trimming its ranks after a surge in hiring in the past few years. The company, now based in Austin, Texas, had grown to about 100,000 employees globally as it built new factories in Austin and Berlin.

Musk caught workers by surprise earlier this month when he said layoffs would be necessary in an increasingly shaky economic environment.

He said in an interview with Bloomberg that about 10 percent of salaried employees would lose their jobs over the next three months, although the overall headcount could be higher in a year.

The electric-vehicle market leader’s downsizing efforts have focused on areas that grew too quickly. Some human resources workers and software engineers are among those who have been laid off, and in some cases, the cuts have hit employees who had worked at the company for just a few weeks.

Those affected by the latest move worked on one of the higher-profile features in Tesla vehicles.

In job postings, Tesla has said that labeled data is the “critical ingredient for training powerful Deep Neural Networks, which help drive the Tesla vehicles autonomously.”

Staffers in Buffalo, New York, and San Mateo spent hours labeling images for road vehicles and the environment they navigate, such as street signs and traffic lanes.