Prosus NV is planning to sell more of its US$134 billion stake in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) to finance a buyback program, reversing a pledge to hold on to the full shareholding despite regulatory uncertainty.
Tencent yesterday erased earlier gains in Hong Kong as investors pondered the extent to which Prosus, the Chinese company’s biggest shareholder, will unload its stock. The shares fell as much as 2.5 percent and closed 1.56 percent lower.
“We will keep selling Tencent shares to buy back our own shares,” Prosus chief executive officer Bob Van Dijk said in an interview. “It’s actually a small part of Tencent daily traded volumes — it should be maximum between 3 to 5 percent.”
Photo: Reuters
The move represents a change of heart by Dutch e-commerce giant Prosus — majority owned by South Africa’s Naspers Ltd — which said after its last sale in April last year that it would not offload more shares for three years.
The company, spun off from Naspers in 2019, owns the 29 percent stake after its parent became an early Tencent investor more than two decades ago, bagging a multibillion-dollar return in one of the most profitable early bets in tech investment history.
Prosus shares soared 12 percent in early trade in Amsterdam, the most since March, while Naspers gained as much as 16 percent in Johannesburg.
Prosus disclosed the plan on the same day as it reported the sale of almost US$4 billion of stock in e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東), received from Tencent as a special dividend.
The twin deals revive concerns around the long-term viability of holding shares in Chinese Internet firms, which are only just emerging from more than a year of unprecedented scrutiny from Beijing.
While Prosus’ investment remains wildly in the money, they are selling after Tencent shed roughly half its value since a peak last year, hammered by the government’s campaign to curb the power of its largest Internet corporations.
Prosus said it would manage the sale of Tencent stock in an orderly fashion.
Prosus aims to focus on increasing the value of non-Tencent assets, Van Dijk said, while retaining exposure to the Chinese company. The group is also looking for buyers for Russian classified ads business Avito following the sanctions imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine.
Tencent said in a separate statement it supported its shareholders’ decision and expects limited impact on the Chinese social giant itself.
“People are concerned about the upcoming selling pressure on the stock especially after it rebounded to nearly HK$400 recently,” Steven Leung (梁偉源), executive director at UOB Kay Hian Ltd (大華繼顯控股), said by telephone. “It has clouded the share outlook in the near term for sure.”
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in