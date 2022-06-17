Biden chastises oil firms over prices

TOUGH TALK: Saying that the economy is in ‘a time of war,’ Biden called on oil companies to increase capacity and stop passing cost increases directly to US families

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday chastised the oil industry over soaring fuel prices at the heart of 40-year-high inflation, warning of unspecified emergency measures.

In a letter to seven major oil corporations, Biden delivered his most direct salvo yet in a campaign to blame the industry for stoking price increases.

Average fuel prices are US$5 per gallon for drivers in the US, up from US$3 a year ago, and the spike is reverberating through the entire economy, helping to sink Biden’s approval ratings to below 40 percent.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“Refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable,” Biden wrote in the letter to executives from Shell PLC, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ExxonMobil Corp, Phillips 66, Chevron Corp and BP PLC.

Biden said that the economy is in “a time of war,” referring to the global fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against energy exporter Russia.

“My administration is prepared to use all reasonable and appropriate federal government tools and emergency authorities to increase refinery capacity and output in the near term, and to ensure that every region of this country is appropriately supplied,” Biden said, without detailing what kind of actions he could take.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden sees it as US oil companies’ “patriotic duty” to increase capacity.

The president has regularly lambasted the oil industry for what he says is a failure to tap into already approved wells and increase output, but the letter, accompanied by a graph depicting rising producer profits, marked an escalation in the war of words.

In the letter, Biden asked for “explanation of any reduction in your refining capacity since 2020, and any concrete ideas that would address the immediate inventory, price and refining capacity issues in the coming months — including transportation measures to get refined product to market.”

“The crunch that families are facing deserves immediate action. Your companies need to work with my administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis,” he wrote.

Biden’s Democratic Party risks losing control of Congress in November elections, and polls show that fears over the economy dominate.

In a fiery speech on Tuesday, he blamed Republican obstruction in Congress and Russia’s war in Ukraine for price increases that he said are “sapping the strength of a lot of families.”