GDP down less than forecast
The economy contracted in the first quarter, but at a slower pace than earlier estimated, the government said yesterday. The world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.5 percent, Cabinet Office data showed. That was smaller than the 1 percent contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real GDP released last month. The economy contracted 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-to-March period, better than the 0.2 percent quarterly contraction in the preliminary data.
Nike terminates China app
Nike Inc yesterday discontinued its popular Nike Run Club App in China, the company said. The US sportswear brand did not give a reason for the decision, but a company spokesperson yesterday said that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an “enhanced and localized solution in the future.” The app allows users to track their runs and challenge friends to compete. It has more than 8 million users in China, the company’s most profitable market.
Inditex net profit up 80%
Global clothing giant Inditex SA, which owns Zara, yesterday posted a surge in its first-quarter profits, despite closing its stores in Russia over the country invading Ukraine. The world’s biggest fashion retailer said its net profit increased 80 percent to 760 million euros (US$815 million) in the first three months of its financial year to April 31, from 440 million euros during the same period last year, when it was heavily effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BYD touts Tesla battery deal
BYD Co (比亞迪), the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, is readying to sell its own batteries to Tesla Inc, an executive at the Chinese company has told state media. “We are good friends with [Tesla chief executive officer] Elon Musk and we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla,” BYD executive vice president Lian Yu-bo (廉玉波) told state television broadcaster CGTN yesterday. Tesla counts Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技), LG Energy Solution Ltd and Panasonic Holdings Corp among its other suppliers.
Credit Suisse expects loss
Credit Suisse Group AG expects a loss at the groupwide level and its investment bank in the second quarter, adding to the Swiss lender’s woes after a string of profit warnings and hits. Market conditions have remained challenging after the invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening across the world, leading to weak customer flows and ongoing client deleveraging, the bank said yesterday. While advisory revenues at the investment bank were resilient, low levels of capital markets issuance and widening credit spreads hit the unit’s financial performance in April and last month, the bank said.
Land sale plan boosted
The city-state plans to increase the supply of private homes by 26 percent as demand remains resilient and inventory continues to decline. Its land sale plan for the July-to-December period would add 3,505 private houses, up from 2,785 units in the first-half plan, the Ministry of National Development said on Tuesday. Singapore plans to sell five private residential sites, totaling an area of about 6.7 hectares. Two projects are estimated to launch in August, one in October and the remaining two in December, the ministry said.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a