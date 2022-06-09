World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

GDP down less than forecast

The economy contracted in the first quarter, but at a slower pace than earlier estimated, the government said yesterday. The world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.5 percent, Cabinet Office data showed. That was smaller than the 1 percent contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real GDP released last month. The economy contracted 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-to-March period, better than the 0.2 percent quarterly contraction in the preliminary data.

APPAREL

Nike terminates China app

Nike Inc yesterday discontinued its popular Nike Run Club App in China, the company said. The US sportswear brand did not give a reason for the decision, but a company spokesperson yesterday said that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an “enhanced and localized solution in the future.” The app allows users to track their runs and challenge friends to compete. It has more than 8 million users in China, the company’s most profitable market.

APPAREL

Inditex net profit up 80%

Global clothing giant Inditex SA, which owns Zara, yesterday posted a surge in its first-quarter profits, despite closing its stores in Russia over the country invading Ukraine. The world’s biggest fashion retailer said its net profit increased 80 percent to 760 million euros (US$815 million) in the first three months of its financial year to April 31, from 440 million euros during the same period last year, when it was heavily effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUTOMAKERS

BYD touts Tesla battery deal

BYD Co (比亞迪), the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, is readying to sell its own batteries to Tesla Inc, an executive at the Chinese company has told state media. “We are good friends with [Tesla chief executive officer] Elon Musk and we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla,” BYD executive vice president Lian Yu-bo (廉玉波) told state television broadcaster CGTN yesterday. Tesla counts Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技), LG Energy Solution Ltd and Panasonic Holdings Corp among its other suppliers.

JAPAN

Credit Suisse expects loss

Credit Suisse Group AG expects a loss at the groupwide level and its investment bank in the second quarter, adding to the Swiss lender’s woes after a string of profit warnings and hits. Market conditions have remained challenging after the invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening across the world, leading to weak customer flows and ongoing client deleveraging, the bank said yesterday. While advisory revenues at the investment bank were resilient, low levels of capital markets issuance and widening credit spreads hit the unit’s financial performance in April and last month, the bank said.

SINGAPORE

Land sale plan boosted

The city-state plans to increase the supply of private homes by 26 percent as demand remains resilient and inventory continues to decline. Its land sale plan for the July-to-December period would add 3,505 private houses, up from 2,785 units in the first-half plan, the Ministry of National Development said on Tuesday. Singapore plans to sell five private residential sites, totaling an area of about 6.7 hectares. Two projects are estimated to launch in August, one in October and the remaining two in December, the ministry said.