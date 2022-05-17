The central bank said its recent discussions about shortening mortgage periods would not affect first-time home buyers or urban renewal projects, but would be aimed at corporate buyers and multiple home owners, who are already subject to selective credit controls.
The central bank made the clarification in a statement on Saturday to calm fears that it would shorten mortgages from 30 years to 20 years during its June policy meeting in another bid to cool the housing market.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) had told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on Thursday that there was still room for improvement regarding efforts to regulate real-estate financing, especially in areas with evident price hikes.
Photo: CNA
“House loans remain high, though stable,” Yang told lawmakers, adding that he was considering further selective credit controls, such as tightening mortgage terms and lowering loan-to-value ratios.
Property analysts said the proposed measures, if realized, would hit young first-home buyers the hardest, as their monthly mortgage payments could inflate significantly and many might default, wreaking havoc on the nation’s financial system.
People with 30-year mortgages of NT$10 million (US$335,412) would have to pay NT$49,413 per month, up from NT$35,724 at present, if they are switched to a 20-year mortgage scheme with an annual interest rate of 1.75 percent, senior property broker Lee Tung-rong (李同榮) said.
Shortening mortgage periods is a policy tool under consideration that would not apply to first-time home buyers, who have been excluded from its previous four macro-prudential measures, the central bank said.
Fresh selective credit controls, if deemed necessary at the board meeting on June 16, would only target corporate buyers, houses in hotspots and people who have third home mortgages, the central bank said.
Hotspots refer to the six special municipalities: Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County.
The central bank has banned grace periods for home purchases in those areas and is considering whether to cut their loan-to-value ratios, Yang said.
Lower loan-to-value ratios proved effective in cooling property fever years ago, he said, adding that stricter mortgages would also make home owners more cautious when planning their finances.
Several board members at the central bank’s March meeting said that housing price hikes bolster inflationary pressures, and the popular belief that owning real estate is the best defense against inflation suggests a need for policy intervention before it is too late.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to subsidize employees’ purchases of TSMC shares by covering 15 percent of investments, the chipmaker’s latest effort to recruit and retain talent. Employees of TSMC and its fully owned subsidiaries would be allowed to allocate 15 to 20 percent of their monthly salary for share purchases, based on a company employee stock purchase plan, the chipmaker told the Taipei Times. The plan is to take effect in August or September, it said. The board also approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
PRODUCTION VALUE: The institute said production value of the foundry sector is expected to grow 28 percent this year after TSMC posted record revenue for April The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday raised its growth forecast for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, expecting production value to expand about 19.4 percent to NT$4.88 trillion (US$164.24 billion) this year, primarily aided by stronger growth from foundry companies amid a chip crunch. That means the output of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry would again outpace that of its global peers, which collectively are expected to grow 10.4 percent this year, ITRI said. The institute three months ago estimated that the production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry would grow 17.7 percent annually to NT$4.81 trillion this year, compared with NT$4.08 trillion last year. The
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a