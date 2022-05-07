China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions.
Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said.
The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said.
The decision advances China’s decade-long campaign to replace imported technology with local alternatives, a sweeping effort to reduce its dependence on geopolitical rivals such as the US for everything from semiconductors to servers and phones. It is likely to affect sales by HP Inc and Dell Technologies Inc, the country’s largest PC brands after local champion Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想).
Lenovo shares erased losses to climb as much as 5 percent yesterday in Hong Kong, while software developer Kingsoft Corp (金山軟件) also recouped its earlier decline to gain 3.3 percent.
On mainland Chinese exchanges, Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co (浪潮信息), a servermaker, gained 6 percent, while peer Dawning Information Industry Co (中科曙光) jumped more than 4 percent. Inspur Software Co (浪潮信息) and China National Software & Service Co (中國軟件與技術服務有限公司) soared to their daily 10 percent limits.
The push to replace foreign suppliers is part of a longstanding effort to wean China off its reliance on US technology, a vulnerability that was exposed after US sanctions against companies such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) hammered local firms and businesses. That initiative has accelerated since last year, when the Chinese central government quietly empowered a secretive organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud computing to semiconductors.
The PC replacement project also reflects Beijing’s growing concerns about information security, as well as its confidence in homegrown hardware. The world’s biggest laptop and servermakers today include Lenovo, Huawei and Inspur Ltd (浪潮), while local developers such as Kingsoft and Standard Software (中標軟件) have made rapid strides in office software against the likes of Microsoft Corp and Adobe Inc.
The campaign is to be extended to provincial governments later and also abide by the two-year timeframe, the sources said.
Lenovo is likely to gain the most from Beijing’s move. The nation’s No. 1 PC maker relies on US chips, but has set up its own chipmaking unit and has invested in at least 15 semiconductor design firms.
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday reiterated its positive outlook on business until 2025, as customers continue to show a strong interest in securing wafer supply by signing long-term supply agreements (LTAs). The Hsinchu-based company saw prepayments from LTAs swell to a record NT$33.11 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 15 percent from the end of last year, undeterred by growing uncertainty about macro environmental risks including impact from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, and higher energy and freight costs. “We continue to sign LTA contracts, especially for larger diameter wafers and advanced products, with 300-millimeter
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains