Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.
Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday.
Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg
Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements.
Meanwhile, a chip shortage is yet to ease — the wait times for semiconductor delivery grew again last month due to China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and an earthquake in Japan that hit production, research by Susquehanna Financial Group said.
TSMC has kept production running in China, even as many other factories suspended operations to cope with the local pandemic policy. The chip assembler said at the end of last month that it would rearrange production priorities to deal with a shift in demand caused by COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
TSMC was not planning to revise down its sales and capital spending forecasts for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said at the time.
Shares of TSMC have lost about 8 percent this year, hurt by a broader decline in global technology stocks and China’s lockdowns, which have weighed on consumer demand and affected supply chains. The stock advanced 0.2 percent yesterday ahead of the company’s report.
Separately, contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said revenue soared 34.66 percent last quarter to a new record high of NT$63.42 billion, compared with NT$47.1 billion in the same period last year.
On a quarterly basis, revenue expanded 7.31 percent, slightly better than the chipmaker’s expectations.
UMC expected revenue to rise about 5 percent sequentially, primarily due to price hikes, citing strong chip demand from makers of vehicles, Internet-of-Things devices and display drivers.
UMC forecast that revenue growth this year would outstrip the foundry’s sector projected growth of 20 percent in a best-case scenario.
Additional reporting by Lisa Wang
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer