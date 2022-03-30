US Senate passes bill to fend off China competition

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US Senate on Monday voted to greenlight a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at jumpstarting high-tech research and manufacturing, countering China’s growing influence and easing a global shortage of computer chips.

The legislation is the upper chamber’s version of the US House of Representatives’ America Competes bill that passed last month. Lawmakers are expected to start negotiations between both parties in the House and Senate to marry the different texts.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the long-stalled legislation would be “one of the most important accomplishments of the 117th Congress.”

“This bill, for all its provisions, is really about two big things: creating more American jobs and lowering costs for American families,” he told senators.

“It will help lower costs by making it easier to produce critical technologies here at home, like semiconductors. It will create more jobs by bringing manufacturing back from overseas,” he added.

Schumer and US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been discussing the contours for launching formal negotiations on the legislation as early as next month, and a floor vote in May or June.

The House and Senate versions both provide for US President Joe Biden’s aim of investing US$52 billion in domestic research and production, marking a win he could trumpet ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The 2,900-page House version passed mostly along party lines, with Republicans saying it was not tough enough on China and that it was overly focused on unrelated issues such as climate change and social inequality.

That means it is destined for a conference committee, where Senate Republicans will have all the leverage as 10 of them will be needed to get the final text back through the upper chamber.

However, Schumer said the legislation would power a new generation of US innovation.

“Whichever nation is the first to master the technologies of tomorrow will reshape the world in its image,” he said on the Senate floor.

“America cannot afford to come in second place when it comes to technologies like 5G, AI [artificial intelligence], quantum computing, semiconductors, bioengineering and so much more,” he said.