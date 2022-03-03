Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX dips on Ukraine fears

The TAIEX closed slightly lower yesterday as market sentiment continued to be haunted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which battered global equity markets overnight. Losses focused on the bellwether electronics sector, but rotational buying in old-economy stocks in a market awash in ample liquidity helped to limit the broader market’s downturn, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 30.65 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,867.60. Turnover totaled NT$293.357 billion (US$10.45 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$19.27 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Mosel Vitelic net profit up

Foundry company Mosel Vitelic Inc (茂矽) yesterday reported that net profit grew 11.4 percent year-on-year to NT$245.24 million last year, the highest in 14 years, with earnings per share of NT$1.58. Revenue rose 5.76 percent annually to NT$1.95 billion, the highest in 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing. The firm attributed the results to increased shipments of automotive electronic diodes and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, as well as rising prices for foundry orders. Its board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share on Aug. 26, the company said.

APPAREL

February record for Makalot

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.56 billion for last month, up 41.56 percent from a year earlier, but down 10.5 percent from January. The figure is the highest in the company’s history for the month of February, underlining robust demand from its brand customers in the US, as the global COVID-19 situation is gradually being brought under control, Makalot said. Combined revenue in the first two months of this year reached NT$5.42 billion, up 29.3 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

MANUFACTURING

CFTC predicts rising sales

China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday forecast that sales for this year are expected to increase every quarter in light of a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market and launches of new products by the firm later this year. The Changhua County-based firm reported that revenue last month was the highest for February. It grew 12.42 percent from a year earlier to NT$189.69 million, but declined 30.2 percent from January. Auto parts accounted for 68.76 percent of the company’s total revenue, while voice coil motor plates for hard-disk drive applications contributed 27.63 percent, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first two months expanded 9.37 percent to NT$461.63 million, a record for the period.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sea shares fall on forecast

Sea Ltd (冬海) gave a muted forecast for its digital entertainment unit and its shares fell 13 percent in US trading on Monday. Investors balked as the Singapore-based mobile gaming company forecast US$2.9 billion to US$3.1 billion in bookings at its digital gaming arm, set to be its first decline ever. That compares with bookings last year of US$4.6 billion. The company sought to assuage investors by focusing on e-commerce revenue growth, which it expects to continue unabated as it focuses on the key markets of Taiwan, Brazil and Southeast Asia. It expects e-commerce sales to rise to between US$8.9 billion and US$9.1 billion this year from US$5.1 billion last year.