EQUITIES
TAIEX dips on Ukraine fears
The TAIEX closed slightly lower yesterday as market sentiment continued to be haunted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which battered global equity markets overnight. Losses focused on the bellwether electronics sector, but rotational buying in old-economy stocks in a market awash in ample liquidity helped to limit the broader market’s downturn, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 30.65 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,867.60. Turnover totaled NT$293.357 billion (US$10.45 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$19.27 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Mosel Vitelic net profit up
Foundry company Mosel Vitelic Inc (茂矽) yesterday reported that net profit grew 11.4 percent year-on-year to NT$245.24 million last year, the highest in 14 years, with earnings per share of NT$1.58. Revenue rose 5.76 percent annually to NT$1.95 billion, the highest in 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing. The firm attributed the results to increased shipments of automotive electronic diodes and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, as well as rising prices for foundry orders. Its board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share on Aug. 26, the company said.
APPAREL
February record for Makalot
Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.56 billion for last month, up 41.56 percent from a year earlier, but down 10.5 percent from January. The figure is the highest in the company’s history for the month of February, underlining robust demand from its brand customers in the US, as the global COVID-19 situation is gradually being brought under control, Makalot said. Combined revenue in the first two months of this year reached NT$5.42 billion, up 29.3 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
MANUFACTURING
CFTC predicts rising sales
China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday forecast that sales for this year are expected to increase every quarter in light of a steady recovery in the Chinese auto market and launches of new products by the firm later this year. The Changhua County-based firm reported that revenue last month was the highest for February. It grew 12.42 percent from a year earlier to NT$189.69 million, but declined 30.2 percent from January. Auto parts accounted for 68.76 percent of the company’s total revenue, while voice coil motor plates for hard-disk drive applications contributed 27.63 percent, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first two months expanded 9.37 percent to NT$461.63 million, a record for the period.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sea shares fall on forecast
Sea Ltd (冬海) gave a muted forecast for its digital entertainment unit and its shares fell 13 percent in US trading on Monday. Investors balked as the Singapore-based mobile gaming company forecast US$2.9 billion to US$3.1 billion in bookings at its digital gaming arm, set to be its first decline ever. That compares with bookings last year of US$4.6 billion. The company sought to assuage investors by focusing on e-commerce revenue growth, which it expects to continue unabated as it focuses on the key markets of Taiwan, Brazil and Southeast Asia. It expects e-commerce sales to rise to between US$8.9 billion and US$9.1 billion this year from US$5.1 billion last year.
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power. “The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said. The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40