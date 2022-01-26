A rapid withdrawal of stimulus by some countries could hurt China’s exports, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce official yesterday said, as he warned of “unprecedented” difficulties ahead this year.
The outlook for international trade this year is clouded by uncertain demand, as global economic growth is expected to lose steam amid COVID-19 outbreaks, there are labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions and inflation are rising, Li Xingqian (李興乾), head of the ministry’s foreign trade department, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.
“Global systemic risks are on the rise due to unbalanced economic recoveries,” he said.
“The overly fast withdrawal of stimulus policies by some countries could trigger contractions in demand, fluctuations in prices and in turn affect the exports of Chinese industry,” he added.
China’s exports surged nearly 30 percent last year to a record high on the back of strong global demand, with the nation’s factories humming along while production in other countries was disrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks.
However, the growth is widely expected to soften this year due to difficulty in exceeding last year’s record levels and a likely decline in demand for work-from-home technology and healthcare equipment as other countries return to more normal consumption patterns.
Foreign shipments are also threatened by developed countries’ push to bring manufacturing back home, rising material costs, clogged transportation routes and a shortage of key components like semiconductors, Li said.
“Developed economies’ pursuit of reshoring of industries is dividing markets and reducing the efficiency of global resource allocation,” he said.
China’s small exporters are squeezed by “sharply higher” costs and stalling profits, despite rising revenues, he added.
Still, the government is confident that full-year trade growth would be kept within a “reasonable” range, helped by expanding new markets and a boost in credit for exporters, which would strengthen their ability to deal with foreign exchange risks, Li said.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply