Apple ditches deadline for return to office

Apple Inc, facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, is delaying its corporate return-to-office deadline from Feb. 1 next year to a “date yet to be determined.”

Employees were informed of the move via a memo sent by Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook on Wednesday.

An Apple spokesman confirmed the decision to Bloomberg News.

The delay comes just weeks after the company asked employees to begin returning by February, a timeline that had already been pushed back several times.

The lack of a firm date shows the struggle that companies face in trying to get their operations back to normal.

Fellow tech giant Microsoft Corp scrapped its return-to-work date in September.

“We are delaying the start of our hybrid work pilot to a date yet to be determined,” Cook said in the memo. “Our offices remain open and many of our colleagues are coming in regularly, including our teams in Greater China and elsewhere.”

The decision had been made based on “rising cases in many parts of the world and the emergence of a new strain of the virus,” he said.

Cook also strongly encouraged employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, saying that “this is by far the best way to keep you and your community safe.”

Apple had previously delayed its office-return plans from June, September, October and January. The latest decision comes as the company restored its mask mandate to all US retail stores and temporarily shut three locations because of rising virus cases among employees.

In the memo, Cook also said the Cupertino, California-based company would provide each employee a US$1,000 bonus that might be used for work-from-home needs, saying that it is “in support of our commitment to a more flexible environment.”

That includes retail workers, he added.

“These funds are intended to help you with your home workspace and can be used as you see fit. You will be receiving more information about this shortly,” he said.

When Apple’s staff eventually returns to the office, they would be expected to work in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. They would be allowed to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays depending on their team. The company is also offering an additional one month of work-from-home time.

Apple workers would get at least four weeks notice before a new back-to-the-office deadline takes effect, Cook said.

“As we look forward to more of our teams being together again, we will continue to make decisions based on local conditions,” he said.