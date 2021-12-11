Facebook’s parent firm on Thursday opened its Horizon Worlds virtual-reality (VR) platform to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future.
Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future Internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to VR headsets.
However, headset-wearing users in the US and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment.
Photo: Reuters
Since last year, a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
Facebook renamed its parent company to Meta in October to emphasize its aim to shift from scandal-prone social media platform to its virtual reality vision for its future.
“We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe and respectful environment, so everyone must follow our conduct in VR policy,” Meta said in announcing the opening.
“You have several safety options ... which lets you take a break and then block, mute or report people,” it added.
Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram have been fighting to put behind them a crisis unleashed in September by reams of internal studies leaked to journalists and US authorities by whistleblower Frances Haugen.
The documents underpinned damaging articles that generally argued the firm knew its products could harm users, but chose growth over safety.
The firm’s metaverse push also includes tools for remote working, which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook in August unveiled technology for “workrooms,” allowing remote collaboration for people using its Oculus VR gear.
The “Horizon Workrooms” project makes it possible to switch back and forth from virtual reality to Web conferencing to adapt to different situations.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will