MOEA approves 10 firms’ plans to invest NT$40.7bn

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said it has approved 10 companies’ applications to invest NT$40.7 billion (US$1.47 billion) as part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative.

Printed circuit board maker (PCB) Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) applied for a second round of investment totaling NT$26 billion to add eight production lines in Hsinchu County to expand its flip chip substrate capacity, the ministry said yesterday.

The company is expanding to meet rising demand from 5G applications, consumer electronics and automotive components, it said, adding that the investment would create 677 local jobs.

The Win Semiconductors Corp building in Taoyuan is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Win Semiconductors official Web site

The new project would bring Unimicron’s total investment to more than NT$50 billion, creating 1,300 jobs.

Unimicron first participated in the Invest in Taiwan initiative in 2019, investing in a Taoyuan plant. The company produces PCBs, high-density interconnection boards, flexible PCBs, rigid flex PCBs and integrated circuit carriers, among others. Its customers include leaders in the semiconductor supply chain.

The Invest in Taiwan initiative encourages quality industrial investment in Taiwan from returning Taiwanese companies, as well as local firms looking to upgrade their production by providing the businesses with favorable loan terms and other means of support.

Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), founded in October 1999 and the first pure-play 6-inch gallium arsenide (GaAs) foundry in the world, is participating in the “roots in Taiwan” category of the Invest in Taiwan program.

Also a returning participant, Win Semiconductors previously expanded its facilities in Taoyuan with the help of the program.

However, in anticipation of capacities running short, it is planning to invest NT$11 billion in Kaohsiung’s Southern Taiwan Science Park to build another 6-inch GaAs foundry. The wafers produced at the plant will serve mobile handset, wireless infrastructure and 3D laser detection needs.

Other programs approved yesterday include local snack food conglomerate Imei Foods Co (義美食品) and bicycle parts maker Super B Precision Tools Co (保忠精密工具)

Since the program was implemented, the Invest in Taiwan initiative has attracted more than 1,100 businesses to return, reinvest or expand in the nation, pouring in NT$1.55 trillion in investments and creating 123,038 local jobs.