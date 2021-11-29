An Indian government agency has summoned Amazon.com Inc’s top management in the country, along with officials from Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), to question them about a botched deal, the Economic Times reported.
The Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) — the agency that investigates offenses related to money laundering — is examining whether Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos, was in breach of India’s foreign-exchange laws when it invested 14.3 billion rupees (US$190.5 million) to purchase a 49 percent stake in FCPL in 2019, the newspaper said.
FCPL owns about 10 percent of Future Retail Ltd, the flagship entity that runs the Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar and Easyday chains.
“We are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group,” an Amazon spokesperson told the newspaper. “As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame.”
The Future Group did not respond to a request by the Economic Times for comment.
Amazon, which is trying to block Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest man — from taking over the struggling Future retail chain, last week said that money from the local firm was allegedly diverted to other companies.
Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and Amazon are fighting for a bigger slice of the only billion-people-plus consumer market that remains open to foreign firms.
The Indian government has asked Starlink Internet Services of Elon Musk’s rocket maker Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) to comply with the country’s regulatory framework before offering its satellite-based Internet services.
The Indian Ministry of Communications said in a statement late on Friday that because Starlink is not the holder of a license, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services that are being advertised.
“The same is also evident from the Web site of Starlink (www.starlink.com), wherein satellite-based Internet services can be booked by users in the Indian territory,” it said.
There was no immediate comment from Musk’s company.
Media reports said that SpaceX has been accepting preorders for a beta version of the service for a fully refundable deposit of 7,400 rupees.
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a
BOOST EXPECTED: Higher market prices would offset effects of the industry’s transition to more climate-friendly production methods, a company official said China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) expects steel demand to increase on the back of governments around the world subsidizing infrastructure construction amid a stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) told an investors’ meeting yesterday. “After getting through the hard times, I foresee at least one year, very possibly two years, of strong steel market,” Wong said. Calling a dip in steel prices a “short respite for the market,” Wong said that it would likely bounce back early next year on the back of mild winter temperatures around the world allowing construction activity. Despite COVID-19 spikes in some regions and increased
The resilience of the semiconductor supply chain was at the top of the agenda yesterday at the second Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue between representatives from Taiwan and the US. Other topics discussed included public health, green energy, the digital economy, 5G network security, and science and technology, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) represented Taiwan via videoconference from Taipei, while US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez spoke from Washington. The dialogue was conducted under the auspices of the American Institute